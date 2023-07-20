QJMotor SRK 600 RR Unveiled With 600 cc Inline-Four Engine

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Qianjiang Group has unveiled the latest supersport model for its QJMotor brand, the new QJMotor SRK 600 RR. For the uninitiated, QJMotor is the sister brand of Benelli and Moto Morini brands, and all three are owned by the Qianjiang Group. The new QJMotor SRK 600 RR is powered by a 600 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine, with around 80 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 51 Nm of peak torque at 10,500 rpm. The engine is mounted on a lightweight steel trellis frame and at the rear is a magnesium alloy swingarm.

The SRK 600 RR also comes with an IMU-powered Motorcycle Stability Control system from Bosch.

The bike also comes with an inertial measurement unit (IMU), which powers a Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC) system from Bosch. The MSC includes dual-channel ABS, with two 320 mm front discs and a single 260 mm disc on the rear wheel. Wheel sizes are 17-inch front and rear, and suspension duties are handled by KYB, with an upside down front fork and rear monoshock.

The SRK 600 RR is no lightweight though with its 225 kg kerb weight.

The bike tips the scales with 225 kg kerb weight, and ground clearance of 140 mm. Fuel tank capacity is 16.4 litres, seat height is 800 mm and the bike comes with LED lighting and a 5-inch full-colour, TFT screen with automatic day and night modes. There’s smart keyless ignition with keyless start within 1.5 metres, and 50 m answer-back vehicle tracking.

There's no word yet on whether QJMotor will introduce the SRK 600 RR in India.

So far, it’s unclear if the new QJ Motor SRK 600 RR will be introduced in India. The group has good presence in India, with Benelli and Moto Morini, but the QJMotor brand has limited presence with just four models offered on sale in the Indian market.