New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Benelli TNT 600 Debuts As China's QJ SRK 600

Benelli owned by China's Qianjiang Group, and the SRK 600 made its debut under the QJ Motor brand, as the QJ SRK 600.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The QJ SRK 600 will form the base for the updated, 2020 Benelli TNT 600

Highlights

  • QJ Motor is the Chinese brand from Benelli's parent company Qianjiang
  • The QJ SRK 600 will form the base for the new Benelli TNT 600N
  • 600 cc, inline four-cylinder engine will put out 81 bhp, 55 Nm

QJ Motor, a motorcycle brand launched by Benelli's Chinese parent Qianjiang Group, has unveiled the QJ SRK 600, on which the new Benelli TNT 600 will be based on. The QJ SRK 600 is offered in three variants, Standard, Medium and High, and each variant is different in terms of features, as well as cycle parts, although all three share the same basic engine and frame. While the SRK 600 is expected to be the machine Benelli will be badging the new India-bound naked 600 cc, it's not clear whether the Benelli TNT 600 will also be offered in three variants.

Also Read: 2020 Benelli SRK 600 Spotted In China

Benelli

Benelli Bikes

Imperiale 400

TNT 600i

TNT 300

Leoncino 250

Leoncino

TRK 502

BN 302R

7t2uluro

The QJ Motor SRK 600 is offered in three variants - Standard, Medium and High

On the QJ Motor variant, the entry-level Standard variant features suspension and a braking set-up with Benelli branding, the mid-spec Medium variant features suspension and brakes made by KYB and Xihu, respectively. The top-spec 'High' variant features a Marzocchi USD fork up front, a KYB monoshock at the rear and Brembo brakes. The new motorcycle is slimmer and lighter than the old TNT 600i as well; it's 10 mm slimmer, and features a 20 mm shorter wheelbase (1,460 mm) as compared to the current generation TNT 600. The SRK 600 is also 33 kg lighter than the outgoing TNT 600.

Also Read: 2021 Benelli 600N Revealed In Patent Images

mj2a144s

The 600 cc inline four-cylinder engine puts out 81 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

The 600 cc inline four-cylinder engine puts out 81 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Both power and torque seems to have fallen compared to the outgoing BS4 version Benelli TNT 600i which used to be on sale in India. However, with the lighter kerb weight, the new SRK 600 will still pack decent acceleration figures, with a claimed top speed of over 200 kmph. In India, the SRK 600 will likely be launched as the new 600 cc Benelli sometime in 2021, to take on the likes of the Kawasaki Z650 and the CFMoto 600NK.

Also Read: Upcoming New Benelli TRK 800 Spotted In China

fp4l76ns

The new 600 cc naked will ditch the underseat exhaust of the old Benelli TNT 600i and will be replaced with an underbelly exhaust

0 Comments

The new BS6 Benelli TNT 600 is also likely to get a five-inch, full-colour, TFT instrument console, along with keyless ignition, backlit switches and more. Also new will be a new underbelly exhaust, which will replace the rather old-looking twin underseat exhausts of the outgoing BS4 Benelli TNT 600i.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Benelli Imperiale 400 with Immediate Rivals

Benelli Imperiale 400
Benelli
Imperiale 400

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
23%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
31%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
20%
Return To Poll

Popular Benelli Bikes

Benelli Imperiale 400
Benelli Imperiale 400
₹ 1.69 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 600i
Benelli TNT 600i
₹ 6.2 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
₹ 2.99 Lakh *
Benelli Leoncino 250
Benelli Leoncino 250
₹ 2.5 Lakh *
Benelli Leoncino
Benelli Leoncino
₹ 4.79 Lakh *
Benelli TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502
₹ 5.1 - 5.5 Lakh *
Benelli BN 302R
Benelli BN 302R
₹ 3.1 Lakh *
View More
x
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Skoda Vision IN Compact SUV Patent Images Leaked
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
BS6 Compliant Vehicles To Now Carry Green Strickers On Licence Plates: MoRTH
BS6 Compliant Vehicles To Now Carry Green Strickers On Licence Plates: MoRTH
Select your City
or select from popular cities