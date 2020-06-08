Upcoming New Benelli TRK 800 Spied In China

Italian motorcycle brand Benelli may have got a new lease of life under Chinese ownership, and despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Benelli will go ahead with a series of new product launches in 2020, among them a slightly bigger adventure touring model, which will sit above the Benelli TRK 502. The new TRK 800, which is likely to be Benelli's answer to models like the BMW F 750 GS, and the new Triumph Tiger 900, is still some time away from launch. But Benelli's Chinese parent has launched its own motorcycle brand called QJ Motor. The QJ SRB 750 is likely to be the model on which the Benelli TRK 800 will be based on.

The Benelli SRK 600 will replace the Benelli TNT 600i

The QJ Motor brand was launched with the official unveiling of the SRK 600, a model which will also have a corresponding Benelli motorcycle. The new replacement will be for the Benelli TNT 600i, as well as the full-faired Benelli 600RR based on the same platform. The adventure bike seen in the latest spy pictures is likely the QJ Motor SRB 750, which will use the new 754 cc parallel-twin engine used in the Benelli 752S as well as the new Benelli Leoncino 800. So, in terms of specifications, it will likely pack around 81 bhp of power and 68 Nm of peak torque, but the TRK 800 is expected to be priced considerably lower than the BMW F 750 GS, or the Triumph Tiger 900 GT.

The upcoming Benelli 600RR will sport the same engine and other hardware as the naked SRK 600

As seen in spy shots of new Benelli bikes, the TRK 800 is also expected to come with features like full-colour TFT instrument panel, keyless ignition and backlit switches. Also expected are long-travel front forks, and a 19-inch front wheel which will give it a sense of an adventure machine, but we will reserve our comments on its off-road ability till we get to see the bike and ride it! Benelli however has said that the TRK 800 will be a different machine than the parent company's QJ Motor SRB 750. According to a statement by Benelli, the TRK 800 is being developed in Italy, and has nothing to do with the SRB 750 presented by QJ Motor for non-European markets. According to Benelli, the engine and the chassis of the TRK 800 will be worked on, and it will be a different bike than the QJ SRB 750. More details will be available when the bike will be unveiled towards the end of the year.

