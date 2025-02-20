Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 Models Now Cheaper By 2 lakh!

Adishwar Auto Ride India, who has partnered with Moto Morini, Zontes and QJ Motor to sell their motorcycles under the Moto Vault brand name in India, has slashed the prices of the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 models by up to Rs 2 lakh. The move comes with the idea to make Italian motorcycles more accessible to buyers in India. Available in two variants, the Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street is now priced at Rs 4.99 lakh, ex-showroom, while the Seiemmezzo 650 Scrambler retails at Rs 5.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The new prices are effective from today, and available on the MY-25 models.



Both motorcycles remain the same in terms of mechanicals and equipment. Based on the 649 cc engine platform it shares with its adventure cousin, the X-Cape 650, the Seiemmezzo Scrambler and Retro Street offer different design styles under the scrambler package. As the names suggest, Retro Street is primarily meant for road use and is styled more like a cafe racer but without a fairing. Meanwhile, the Scrambler is designed for both off-road use and everyday riding.

Powering these motorcycles is a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill which makes 54.2 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 54 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For equipment, the motorcycles come with Brembo brakes, dual-channel ABS from Bosch, Pirelli tyres, KYB suspension, a 5-inch TFT screen and an LED projector headlight with DRLs.