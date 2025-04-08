Login
KTM 390 Enduro R To Be Launched In India On April 11

The 390 Enduro R is based on the new 390 Adventure and gets the same 399cc engine.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 8, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM to launch 390 Enduro R in India on April 11
  • The Enduro R weighs 170 kg; has a 9.0-litre fuel tank
  • Review drops on April 11 at 6 PM IST

The wait for the all-new KTM 390 Enduro R will end in the coming days as KTM India is gearing up to launch the dual-purpose motorcycle on April 11. The 390 Enduro R will be a fresh addition to the brand’s India lineup and will be the fourth motorcycle in the 390 family. It made its global debut at the 2024 EICMA Motor Show in Milan and was also displayed at the most recent India Bike Week.  

 

Also Read: KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed

  KTM 390 Enduro R

The 390 Enduro R features a minimalist design, highlighted by stripped-down bodywork, a tall beak-style front fender, a wide handlebar, and a flat seat. It has a dry weight of 170 kg and comes with a compact 9-litre fuel tank. The motorcycle comes equipped with a 4.2-inch TFT display, which supports smartphone connectivity for music, call functions, and turn-by-turn navigation.

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure First Ride Review: Should You Buy One? 

  KTM 390 Enduro R 2

Built on the same platform as the KTM 390 Adventure, the 390 Enduro R inclines a bit more towards off-road use. It employs a steel trellis frame paired with an upside-down fork with 200mm of travel a the front and a rear monoshock with 205mm of travel. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch front and an 18-inch rear wheel. The ground clearance is rated to be 253 mm, while its seat height is 860 mm. Braking is handled by a 285 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, with switchable dual-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: KTM Restarts Motorcycle Production At Mattighofen

 

KTM 390 Enduro R specs details india launch carandbike edited 1

Powering the 390 Enduro R is KTM's 399cc LC4c engine – the same unit found in the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure – which belts out 45.37 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission. It also offers two riding modes: Street and Off-road. 

  

The expected price range for the KTM 390 Enduro R in India is between Rs 3.15 lakh to Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Among its closest competitors in the segment is the Kawasaki KLX 230. A detailed review of the motorcycle drops April 11 at 6 PM IST. Stay tuned!

