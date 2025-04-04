KTM 390 Enduro R To Launch In India Soon

KTM India has rolled out the first official teaser for the 390 Enduro R, suggesting that the motorcycle’s launch isn’t far away. The dual-purpose motorcycle made its global debut at the 2024 EICMA Motor Show in Milan and was later showcased at the India Bike Week 2024. It shares its platform with the KTM 390 Adventure and marks a new addition to KTM’s India lineup. Bookings for the motorcycle have been open since December 2024.

Designed with a strong focus on off-road capabilities, the 390 Enduro R features KTM’s signature steel-trellis frame, suspended by a USD fork at the front and monoshock at the rear, offering 230mm of travel on both ends. The bike rides on a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel setup and has a ground clearance of 272mm. The seat height is rated at 890mm. Braking is handled by a 285mm disc at the front with an axial caliper and a 240mm disc at the rear, aided by switchable dual-channel ABS.

The motorcycle takes a minimalist design approach with stripped-down bodywork. It has a tall beak-style mudguard, a wide handlebar, and a flat seat. It tips the scale at 159 kg (dry weight) and has a compact 9-litre fuel tank. On the tech front, it features a 4.2-inch TFT display offering smartphone connectivity for music, calls, and turn-by-turn navigation. Also on offer are two distinctive riding modes: Street and Off-road.

Powering the 390 Enduro R is KTM’s 399cc LC4c engine, the same unit found in the 390 Duke and 390 Adventure. It churns out 45.37 bhp and 39 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

In the Indian market, the closest rival to the KTM 390 Enduro R is the Kawasaki KLX 230. We expect its prices to fall between Rs 3.15 lakh and Rs 3.50 lakh (ex-showroom).