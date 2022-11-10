EICMA 2022: Updated Benelli TRK 502 Range Revealed

Benelli took the wraps off its TRK 502 touring motorcycle range at EICMA 2022. The TRK 502 X get three new colours – Blue, Yellow, White and Anthracite Grey, while the TRK 502 gets a single new colour - Forest Green, in addition to the colours that are on offer on the TRK 502 X. The 502 range also gets blacked out handguards, brake & clutch levers and footpegs.

The engine continues to be the same, a liquid-cooled parallel-twin unit, which makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The 502 X gets adjustable suspension, with 50 mm USDs up front, with a travel of 140 mm and a central monoshock at rear, with a travel of 62 mm. The TRK 502 X also features an exhaust fitted in a higher position compared to the road version of the TRK 502, to tackle uneven road surfaces.

The braking system also boasts a 320 mm diameter double disc with 2-piston floating callipers at the front, and a 260 mm diameter disc at the rear providing a powerful, modulated and well-balanced braking performance. The Aluminium alloy 19-inch spoked rims mounted on the front and the 17-inch at the rear are fitted with 110/80 and 150/70 tyres. The TRK 502 gets 17-inch Aluminium alloy rims with a 120/70-17 up front and a 160/60-17 tyre at the rear. The tank capacity is 20 litres for both motorcycles.

Both motorcycles get a large LED headlight, handguards with Aluminium inserts and a central stand. The handlebar, updated, is adjustable to allow each rider the best riding condition, as well as the clutch lever, which is also adjustable. Both ADVs also feature backlit handlebar switchgear, rear-view mirrors with new design, as well as the new hand grips and practical Aluminium pawls positioned under the saddle.

We are likely to see the updated TRK 502s in India, possibly next year.