2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added

Benelli has introduced the updated TRK 502 and TRK 502 X in India. Priced at Rs 6.20 lakh and Rs 6.70 lakh respectively (ex-showroom), the latest versions are Rs 35,000 more expensive than the older ones. The motorcycles now get a range of new features, in addition to a few changes on the ergonomic front. The new models come with a two-year, unlimited kilometres warranty.

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502 X are Rs 35,000 more expensive than before

While the motorcycles remain nearly identical on the cosmetic front, the rims of the TRK 502 X now have a golden finish. The TRK 502 is available in black and white, while the TRK 502 X can be had in white and green. The TRK 502 can also be had in a yellow shade, as a limited-edition variant, for a Rs 15,000 premium (Rs 6.85 lakh). On the features front, the biggest change is the addition of a new TFT display with an integrated navigation system. The motorcycle also gets a heating function for the grips and seat, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and adjustable handlebar mounts.



The motorcycles now get a new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation

Benelli has lowered the motorcycles’ seat height, which is now 800 mm (TRK 502, +/- 10 mm) and 830 mm (TRK 502 X, +/- 10 mm). The company has also redesigned the motorcycles’ swingarm to improve handling and stability. Ground clearance, meanwhile, remains the same at 190 mm. Another change on the TRK 502 X is the fact that it now gets tubeless tyres unlike the older version. In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycles retain the same suspension setup as before, which includes an upside-down fork and a monoshock with rebound and preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm dual discs up front and a 260 mm single disc at the rear, aided by dual-channel ABS.

On the powertrain front, the motorcycles continue to be powered by a liquid-cooled 500 cc parallel-twin mill, which makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which is aided by a slipper clutch.