2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect?Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopen In India2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips AddedUpcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In IndiaVolvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Voice-operated SUNROOF, dual displays, 360° cameras and more! | PreviewSpecial Feature | Nissan Magnite | Beyond the DriveSpecial Feature | Nissan Magnite | Beyond the Drive
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia Clavis MPVKia New CarensHyundai PalisadeSkoda KamiqTata New Altroz
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj 2025 Dominar 400Indian New ChieftainKTM 390 SMC RHusqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added

The motorcycles now get a range of new features, in addition to a few ergonomic changes, which had led to a price increase.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 7, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a new TFT display.
  • Comes with a heating function for seat and grips.
  • Continues to be powered by the same engine.

Benelli has introduced the updated TRK 502 and TRK 502 X in India. Priced at Rs 6.20 lakh and Rs 6.70 lakh respectively (ex-showroom), the latest versions are Rs 35,000 more expensive than the older ones. The motorcycles now get a range of new features, in addition to a few changes on the ergonomic front. The new models come with a two-year, unlimited kilometres warranty. 

 

Also Read: New Benelli Leoncino 250 Spied Testing
 Benelli 502 TRK 502 TRK X Launched In India Gets New TFT Display Heated Grips 1

The 2025 Benelli TRK 502 and TRK 502 X are Rs 35,000 more expensive than before

 

While the motorcycles remain nearly identical on the cosmetic front, the rims of the TRK 502 X now have a golden finish. The TRK 502 is available in black and white, while the TRK 502 X can be had in white and green. The TRK 502 can also be had in a yellow shade, as a limited-edition variant, for a Rs 15,000 premium (Rs 6.85 lakh). On the features front, the biggest change is the addition of a new TFT display with an integrated navigation system. The motorcycle also gets a heating function for the grips and seat, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and adjustable handlebar mounts. 


Also Read: First V-Twin Benelli: All You Need To Know About The Leoncino Bobber 400 

Benelli 502 TRK 502 TRK X Launched In India Gets New TFT Display Heated Grips 2

The motorcycles now get a new TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation

 

Benelli has lowered the motorcycles’ seat height, which is now 800 mm (TRK 502, +/- 10 mm) and 830 mm (TRK 502 X, +/- 10 mm). The company has also redesigned the motorcycles’ swingarm to improve handling and stability. Ground clearance, meanwhile, remains the same at 190 mm. Another change on the TRK 502 X is the fact that it now gets tubeless tyres unlike the older version. In terms of cycle parts, the motorcycles retain the same suspension setup as before, which includes an upside-down fork and a monoshock with rebound and preload adjustability. Braking duties are handled by 320 mm dual discs up front and a 260 mm single disc at the rear, aided by dual-channel ABS. 

 

Also Read: Benelli TRK 552 And 552X Adventure Bike Unveiled
 

On the powertrain front, the motorcycles continue to be powered by a liquid-cooled 500 cc parallel-twin mill, which makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, which is aided by a slipper clutch. 

# Benelli India# Benelli TRK 502# Benelli TRK 502 X# Benelli Adventure tourer# Benelli TRK 502 features# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The prices revision applies to the Benelli TRK 502 and 502X, and the Keeway V302C models
    Benelli And Keeway Hikes Prices of Select Models; V302C Gets Slipper Clutch
  • Benelli took the wraps off the 2023 TRK 502 adventure motorcycle range. The motorcycle gets new colours and few added features for model year 2023.
    EICMA 2022: Updated Benelli TRK 502 Range Revealed
  • Hungarian maker Keeway announced both Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 are priced at Rs. 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Keeway Launches Sixties 300i And Vieste 300; Price Begins At Rs. 2.99 Lakh
  • New cast aluminium swingarm reduces weight by 3.6 kg. New full-colour TFT screen, wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, heated grips and tyre pressure monitoring system also introduced.
    2022 Benelli TRK 502 X Updated In China; Gets TFT Display, Less Weight
  • The Benelli TRK 251 is the newest adventure tourer to arrive in India and pre-bookings are now open for Rs. 6,000 with the launch and deliveries in January 2022.
    Benelli TRK 251 Adventure Tourer Pre-Bookings Begin In India

Latest News

  • At the moment, it is unclear whether the updated MPV will use the Clavis name as a suffix with Carens, or will it be called just Kia Clavis.
    New Kia Clavis MPV To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect?
  • The company had halted bookings for the vehicle in September 2024 citing supply chain issues and a high order count to fulfill
    Lexus LM 350h Bookings Reopen In India
  • The motorcycles now get a range of new features, in addition to a few ergonomic changes, which had led to a price increase.
    2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added
  • BMW had first showcased the F 450 GS concept during the 2024 EICMA Trade show before displaying it in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo in January
    Upcoming BMW F 450 GS Spied On Test In India
  • The new vehicle marks the return of the XC70 name tag after nearly a decade, previously used for a five-door crossover estate that was discontinued in 2016
    Volvo XC70 Plug-In Hybrid SUV Teased; Will Have Up To 200 KM All-Electric Range
  • Having been on display at the last few editions of the Auto Expo, Norton’s offerings will finally go on sale in India later this year, more than five years after TVS Motor Company acquired the British marque.
    Norton Motorcycles India Launch Confirmed For 2025; India-UK FTA To Help “Scale Faster”
  • Cars and SUVs from the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley, and Rolls-Royce, among others, will benefit directly and substantially from the just-concluded FTA between India and the United Kingdom.
    High-End British Cars, SUVs To Get Cheaper With Conclusion Of India-UK Free Trade Agreement
  • The updated CBR650R was launched in India in January 2025, and the E-Clutch variant, already available overseas, is expected to join the lineup in India this month.
    Honda CBR650R E-Clutch India Launch Soon
  • Only limited to a few states for the month of May, the Elevate Apex ‘Summer’ Edition includes a 360-degree camera as a retrofit at the dealership.
    Honda Elevate Available With 360-Degree Camera, But There’s A Catch!
  • New variants of Hyundai's entry-level SUV pack in additional tech over the variants they are based on.
    Hyundai Exter S Smart, SX Smart Variants Launched; Prices Start From Rs 7.68 Lakh

Research More on Benelli TRK 502

Benelli TRK 502
7.4

Benelli TRK 502

Starts at ₹ 5.85 - 6.35 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View TRK 502 Specifications
View TRK 502 Features

Popular Benelli Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • 2025 Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502 X Launched In India: TFT Display, Heated Grips Added