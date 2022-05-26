  • Home
2022 Benelli TRK 502 X Updated In China; Gets TFT Display, Less Weight

New cast aluminium swingarm reduces weight by 3.6 kg. New full-colour TFT screen, wire-spoke wheels with tubeless tyres, heated grips and tyre pressure monitoring system also introduced.
The updated Benelli TRK 502 X is expected to be introduced in India as well, and will come with new colour options, a new lighter cast aluminium swingarm, as well as new full-colour TFT screen. The new aluminium swingarm is 3.6 kg lighter than the steel swingarm it replaces, and the updated model also gets new switchgear, heated grips and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The TRK 502 X now also gets wire-spoked wheels kitted out with tubeless tyres, instead of the tubed tyres fitted on the current model sold in India.

The most significant change is the new cast aluminium swingarm, which has redued weight by 3.6 kg on the updated model.

The updated Benelli TRK 502 X has been introduced in China for now, and Qianjiang Group, the parent company of Benelli, has chosen not to increase prices of the updated model. The new model is expected to make its way to European markets as well as India sometime later this year. In terms of powerplant, the updated model features the same 500 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which makes 47 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

The 500 cc, parallel-twin engine, the suspension set-up and brakes have remained unchanged on the updated model.

The suspension and braking set-up also remains the same as before, but Benelli has introduced three new colour options on the updated TRK 502 X to give it fresh appeal. In India, the Benelli TRK 502 X currently is priced at Rs. 5.79 lakh (Ex-showroom) or Rs. 5.89 lakh (Ex-showroom), depending on the colour chosen. We expect the price to be increased by marginally, once the updated model is introduced in India, possibly in the second half of 2022.

