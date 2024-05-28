Login
Benelli TRK 552 And 552X Adventure Bike Unveiled

Replacing the TRK 502X, the new Benelli TRK 552X now packs a larger displacement engine and a longer feature list.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The new Benelli TRK 552 and TRK 552X get updated with dual-LED headlights.
  • The Benelli TRK 552X gets a larger 552 cc parallel-twin motor with 60 bhp and 55 Nm.
  • The TRK 552X is likely to arrive in India at a later date.

Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle maker Benelli has unveiled the new TRK 552 and TRK 552X adventure motorcycles. The new middleweight adventure bikes arrive as upgrades over the TRK 502 and 502X and get performance as well as aesthetic upgrades. Notably, the ADV now packs a larger displacement engine that develops more power, while the feature list has extended to keep pace with its rivals.

 

Also Read: Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000

 

Benelli TRK 552 X

 

The new Benelli TRK 552 and TRK 552X get updated with dual-LED headlights replacing the halogen units on the older TRK 502 models. The windscreen is larger than before, and the front mudguard gets a sharper look. The motorcycle also gets revisions to the fairing and fuel tank, both of which have grown in size and bring a more imposing look. The tail section gets minimal changes and looks identical to the current model. 

 

Benelli TRK 552 series

 

On the feature front, the 2024 Benelli TRK 552 and TRK 552X now come with a 5-inch TFT screen that packs a host of information. The new unit also gets Bluetooth connectivity, different display modes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show

 

Benelli TRK 552 X 1

 

Power on the TRK 552X comes from the bigger 552 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops 60 bhp and 55 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Benelli has also upgraded the suspension with new Marzocchi USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from Xihu-sourced brakes at either end. The bike rides on 19-inch front and 18-inch rear cross-spoke wheels. The seat height measures 825 mm.

 

The Benelli TRK 552X is currently on sale in China and will head to European markets later in the year. There’s no word on when the model will go on sale in India. Benelli sells the TRK 502X in India through its Indian distributor, Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI), and one can expect the TRK 552X to make its way here soon. The middleweight division will soon lock horns with several offerings, including the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 390 Adventure, while the Kawasaki Versys X-300 could re-join this segment soon. 

 

# Benelli TRK 552# Benelli TRK 552X# Benelli Bikes# Benelli Adventure bike# Adventure Bikes# bikes# Benelli bikes# TRK 552 and TRK 552X# Bikes
