Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000

Benelli's Leoncino 500 and 502C and Keeway's K300N have received the price cuts. These prices are effective from February 8, 2024.
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

Published on February 8, 2024

Highlights

  • The Leoncino 500 sees a reduction in price of Rs 61,000
  • The 502C is now priced at Rs 5.25 lakh and is Rs 60,000 cheaper
  • Keeway has reduced the price of the K300N bringing the price down by Rs 26,000

Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) the company that sells Benelli and Keyway motorcycles in India, has announced major price cuts on select models. Prices for two Benelli models and one Keeway motorcycle have been revised, ranging from Rs 26,000 to Rs 61,000 . These prices are effective from February 8, 2024, and are available for all colour offerings of the motorcycles.

 

Benelli has reduced the price for the Leoncino 500 by Rs 61,000, lowering the cost of the motorcycle to Rs 4.99 lakh from its current price of Rs 5.60 lakh. Furthermore, the 502C is also getting a significant price cut of Rs 60,000 and will be sold for Rs 5.25 lakh instead of Rs 5.85 lakh (all ex-showroom, India).

 

On the other hand, Keeway too has dropped the price of its naked motorcycle - the K300N by Rs 26,000. At present, the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle is Rs 2.55 lakh; after the reduction, it will carry a revised price tag of Rs 2.29 lakh. 

 

Powering the Leoncino 500 and 502C is the same 500 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor producing 46.8 bhp @8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of torque @6,000 rpm. It is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch with a 6-speed gearbox. 

As for the Keeway K300N, it is powered by a 292.4 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that produces 27 bhp @8,750 rpm and 25Nm of torque @7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty here is a 6-speed manual.

