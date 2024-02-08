Benelli And Keeway Drop Prices Of Select Models By Up To Rs 61,000
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
Published on February 8, 2024
Highlights
- The Leoncino 500 sees a reduction in price of Rs 61,000
- The 502C is now priced at Rs 5.25 lakh and is Rs 60,000 cheaper
- Keeway has reduced the price of the K300N bringing the price down by Rs 26,000
Adishwar Auto Ride India (AARI) the company that sells Benelli and Keyway motorcycles in India, has announced major price cuts on select models. Prices for two Benelli models and one Keeway motorcycle have been revised, ranging from Rs 26,000 to Rs 61,000 . These prices are effective from February 8, 2024, and are available for all colour offerings of the motorcycles.
Also Read: Benelli BKX 300 Adventure Bike Unveiled
Benelli has reduced the price for the Leoncino 500 by Rs 61,000, lowering the cost of the motorcycle to Rs 4.99 lakh from its current price of Rs 5.60 lakh. Furthermore, the 502C is also getting a significant price cut of Rs 60,000 and will be sold for Rs 5.25 lakh instead of Rs 5.85 lakh (all ex-showroom, India).
On the other hand, Keeway too has dropped the price of its naked motorcycle - the K300N by Rs 26,000. At present, the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle is Rs 2.55 lakh; after the reduction, it will carry a revised price tag of Rs 2.29 lakh.
Also Read: Benelli’s Parent Company Working On Litre-Class V4 Engine
Powering the Leoncino 500 and 502C is the same 500 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor producing 46.8 bhp @8,500 rpm and 46 Nm of torque @6,000 rpm. It is mated to a wet multi-plate clutch with a 6-speed gearbox.
As for the Keeway K300N, it is powered by a 292.4 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor that produces 27 bhp @8,750 rpm and 25Nm of torque @7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty here is a 6-speed manual.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15149 second ago
Will the new Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 be able to help change the Swedish brand’s fortunes in India?
-12264 second ago
The off-grid solar EV charging station operates independently and is aimed at catering to a range of vehicles, including 2- and 4-wheelers.
-10165 second ago
Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.
-1836 second ago
Ferrari is coming off of its best-ever year with 13,663 vehicles delivered worldwide in 2023.
1 hour ago
Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.
1 hour ago
It is currently offered in two variants: the E-Luna X1 and the E-Luna X2.
1 hour ago
Drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly express confidence in the A524's potential, highlighting continuity and strategic improvements.
16 hours ago
Features a 2 kWh battery pack that powers the 1.2 kW hub-mounted motor
16 hours ago
50 per cent of the buses are already electric, intending to transition to 100 per cent electric buses by March 2024
17 hours ago
As the brand transitions to a fully electric lineup by 2030, the fifth-gen Mini Cooper is likely to be the last petrol-powered new Mini.
-12264 second ago
The off-grid solar EV charging station operates independently and is aimed at catering to a range of vehicles, including 2- and 4-wheelers.
-10165 second ago
Prices for the Tata Tiago iCNG AMT start at Rs. 7.90 lakh, while the Tigor iCNG AMT is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India). The new iCNG models will offer an impressive mileage of 28.06 Km/kg.
-1836 second ago
Ferrari is coming off of its best-ever year with 13,663 vehicles delivered worldwide in 2023.
31 minutes ago
We swing a leg over the first electric motorcycle featuring a gearbox at the Rann of Kutch.
1 hour ago
Bastianini showed off his new Ducati GP24’s raw pace as the team tested out their new exhaust and engine.