Benelli BKX 300 Adventure Bike Unveiled

With adventure motorcycles being the talk of the town, two-wheeler brand Benelli has taken the wraps off a new, entry-level adventure bike, the BKX 300. This striking and futuristic-looking motorcycle is slated for sale in the Chinese market and exported to European nations.

While adventure bikes usually have a utilitarian look, the Benelli BKN 300 has its form also in place. The overall proportions of the motorcycles are good, featuring a rally-styled seat and sharp front and large side panels that enhance the motorcycle's overall appeal. Plus, the white and fluorescent yellow paint schemes make it more aspirational.

This ADV is powered by a new 292cc, single-cylinder engine that makes around 29bhp of peak power. This motor sits inside a double cradle steel frame and is suspended by a 41mm USD fork setup up front with 180mm of travel and a monoshock unit at the rear. Notably, the BKN 300 rides on a 19-inch front wheel instead of a 21-inch one for it to perform better on roads. The braking duties are handled by a 280mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear.

Along with the BKX 300, Benelli unveiled the BKX 300 S, which is a more road-focused version of the adventure bike. It is lighter as it has fewer body panels. As of now, Benelli hasn’t announced the prices for the motorcycle but is expected to announce them in the first quarter of 2024, once it debuts in the international markets.