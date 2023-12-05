Benelli BKX 300 Adventure Bike Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 5, 2023
Highlights
- Benelli BKX 300 and BKX 300 S model unveiled
- Powered by a 292cc single-pot motor
- Features a striking design with long-travel suspension
With adventure motorcycles being the talk of the town, two-wheeler brand Benelli has taken the wraps off a new, entry-level adventure bike, the BKX 300. This striking and futuristic-looking motorcycle is slated for sale in the Chinese market and exported to European nations.
Also Read: EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show
While adventure bikes usually have a utilitarian look, the Benelli BKN 300 has its form also in place. The overall proportions of the motorcycles are good, featuring a rally-styled seat and sharp front and large side panels that enhance the motorcycle's overall appeal. Plus, the white and fluorescent yellow paint schemes make it more aspirational.
This ADV is powered by a new 292cc, single-cylinder engine that makes around 29bhp of peak power. This motor sits inside a double cradle steel frame and is suspended by a 41mm USD fork setup up front with 180mm of travel and a monoshock unit at the rear. Notably, the BKN 300 rides on a 19-inch front wheel instead of a 21-inch one for it to perform better on roads. The braking duties are handled by a 280mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear.
Also Read: Benelli’s Parent Company Working On Litre-Class V4 Engine
Along with the BKX 300, Benelli unveiled the BKX 300 S, which is a more road-focused version of the adventure bike. It is lighter as it has fewer body panels. As of now, Benelli hasn’t announced the prices for the motorcycle but is expected to announce them in the first quarter of 2024, once it debuts in the international markets.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 49,360 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 42,000 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 50,561 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 25,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 56,662 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
Popular Benelli Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-14040 second ago
Along with the Eliminator 450, Kawasaki is likely to launch the updated W175 modern classic motorcycle at 2023 India Bike Week in Goa.
-9260 second ago
The ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycles business initiative will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, to begin with.
-6422 second ago
The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre variant but is now available with the 1.0-litre Topline variant as well
-849 second ago
MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 but what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate
16 hours ago
The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months
17 hours ago
Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu
17 hours ago
With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.
17 hours ago
The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024
18 hours ago
CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.
20 hours ago
India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.
1 year ago
The 2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail will be available for purchase in Europe later this year, in grey, brown, and green colors.
Benelli India will launch the 502C cruiser motorcycle in India on July 29, 2021. It will be the first all-new model to be launched in India this year by the company.
Another motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed its attendance at the EICMA 2021, one of the world's best-known motorcycle trade shows.
Leaked images of QJMotor, the Chinese brand of the Qianjiang Group reveal two new bikes from Benelli's sister brand.
3 years ago
At the CIMA Motor 2020 show in Chongqing, China, Benelli has confirmed a renewed three-cylinder Benelli TNT 899, as well as a new four-cylinder 1000.