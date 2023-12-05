Login

Benelli BKX 300 Adventure Bike Unveiled

Powered by a 292cc motor, it will be sold in China and exported to European markets
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 5, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Benelli BKX 300 and BKX 300 S model unveiled
  • Powered by a 292cc single-pot motor
  • Features a striking design with long-travel suspension

With adventure motorcycles being the talk of the town, two-wheeler brand Benelli has taken the wraps off a new, entry-level adventure bike, the BKX 300. This striking and futuristic-looking motorcycle is slated for sale in the Chinese market and exported to European nations.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2023: Top Highlights from Benelli At The Show

While adventure bikes usually have a utilitarian look, the Benelli BKN 300 has its form also in place. The overall proportions of the motorcycles are good, featuring a rally-styled seat and sharp front and large side panels that enhance the motorcycle's overall appeal. Plus, the white and fluorescent yellow paint schemes make it more aspirational.

 

This ADV is powered by a new 292cc, single-cylinder engine that makes around 29bhp of peak power. This motor sits inside a double cradle steel frame and is suspended by a 41mm USD fork setup up front with 180mm of travel and a monoshock unit at the rear. Notably, the BKN 300 rides on a 19-inch front wheel instead of a 21-inch one for it to perform better on roads. The braking duties are handled by a 280mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear.

 

Also Read: Benelli’s Parent Company Working On Litre-Class V4 Engine

Along with the BKX 300, Benelli unveiled the BKX 300 S, which is a more road-focused version of the adventure bike. It is lighter as it has fewer body panels. As of now, Benelli hasn’t announced the prices for the motorcycle but is expected to announce them in the first quarter of 2024, once it debuts in the international markets.

# Benelli# Benelli BKN 300# Benelli Adventure bike
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 49,360 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 7.75 L
₹ 16,387/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
8.9
0
10
2022 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
  • 2,322 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 7.85 L
₹ 17,581/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.6
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Hyundai Creta
2016 Hyundai Creta
  • 50,561 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 19,037/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City
2021 Honda City
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 12.75 L
₹ 28,556/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.00 L
₹ 31,355/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 74,440 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 67,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda Jazz
2015 Honda Jazz
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2014 Honda City
  • 56,662 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Benelli Models

Benelli TRK 502
Benelli TRK 502

₹ 5.85 - 6.35 Lakh

Benelli Leoncino
Benelli Leoncino

₹ 4.7 - 4.8 Lakh

Benelli TRK 251
Benelli TRK 251

₹ 2.51 Lakh

Benelli 502C
Benelli 502C

₹ 4.98 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 6, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Kawasaki Likely To Launch Updated W175 At India Bike Week 2023
Kawasaki Likely To Launch Updated W175 At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14040 second ago

Along with the Eliminator 450, Kawasaki is likely to launch the updated W175 modern classic motorcycle at 2023 India Bike Week in Goa.

Royal Enfield Announces ‘Reown, Company’s Pre-Owned Motorcycle Programme
Royal Enfield Announces ‘Reown, Company’s Pre-Owned Motorcycle Programme
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9260 second ago

The ‘Reown’ pre-owned motorcycles business initiative will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai, to begin with.

VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
VW Taigun And Virtus Add New Deep Black Pearl Shade With 1.0-Litre Topline Variant
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6422 second ago

The new colour scheme was first showcased in June this year and was restricted to the 1.5-litre variant but is now available with the 1.0-litre Topline variant as well

MS Dhoni Adds The Mercedes-AMG G63 To His Garage
MS Dhoni Adds The Mercedes-AMG G63 To His Garage
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-849 second ago

MS Dhoni was recently spotted driving his new Mercedes-AMG G63 but what really caught everyone’s attention was the special number plate

MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
MoRTH To Introduce Free Medical Treatment For Accident Victims
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The ministry aims to introduce free medical treatment for injured accident victims in the next three to four months

Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
Greaves Electric Mobility Opens First International Dealership In Nepal
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

Greaves Electric Mobility has collaborated with Kedia Organisation and is setting up its first dealership in Teku, Kathmandu

Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
Lamborghini Urus PHEV Spotted Testing At The Nurbugring
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

With the launch slated for 2024, the Lamborghini Urus PHEV was spotted testing at the gruelling Nurburgring race track.

Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
Maruti Suzuki EVX-Based Toyota Urban SUV EV Concept Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

The Urban SUV concept is the first in a line of 6 EVs, which the company says will be revealed toward the first half of 2024

CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
CFMoto’s New 675 Triple Engine Makes Over 100 bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

CFMoto revealed a new mid-size in-line triple engine at EICMA 2023 and now the specifications of the engine have been revealed.

Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
Kawasaki To Showcase A New Motorcycle At IBW 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

India Kawasaki is all set to revive a popular motorcycle name at the upcoming India Bike Week 2023. Hint! It is likely to be a cruiser motorcycle, that was on sale in India many years ago.

2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail Receives Updated Engine, Improved Performance
2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail Receives Updated Engine, Improved Performance
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The 2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail will be available for purchase in Europe later this year, in grey, brown, and green colors.

Benelli 502C India Launch Date Revealed
Benelli 502C India Launch Date Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Benelli India will launch the 502C cruiser motorcycle in India on July 29, 2021. It will be the first all-new model to be launched in India this year by the company.

Benelli Confirms Participation At EICMA 2021
Benelli Confirms Participation At EICMA 2021
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Another motorcycle manufacturer has confirmed its attendance at the EICMA 2021, one of the world's best-known motorcycle trade shows.

Benelli's Parent Company Reveals New 600 cc, 700 cc Models
Benelli's Parent Company Reveals New 600 cc, 700 cc Models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Leaked images of QJMotor, the Chinese brand of the Qianjiang Group reveal two new bikes from Benelli's sister brand.

Updated Benelli TNT 899 Confirmed For Production
Updated Benelli TNT 899 Confirmed For Production
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 years ago

At the CIMA Motor 2020 show in Chongqing, China, Benelli has confirmed a renewed three-cylinder Benelli TNT 899, as well as a new four-cylinder 1000.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Benelli BKX 300 Adventure Bike Unveiled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved