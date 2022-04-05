2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail Receives Updated Engine, Improved Performance

Benelli unveiled the 2022 Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail with minor changes and enhancements to its design, but the most noteworthy update comes to its engine offering better performance, and of course, is more refined than before. The revision also includes updates to its dual exhaust system, chassis, suspension, as well as tyres. Benelli's largest displacement scrambler will be available for purchase in Europe later this year, in grey, brown, and green colors. As far as its India debut is concerned, Benelli has made no confirmation, but even if it does, it could be priced anywhere to the north of Rs. 8 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Although it shares tons of cosmetic detailing with its sibling, the Leoncino 800, Benelli has managed to give this version an extremely sporty and dynamic styling to go with its off-road personality. It comes equipped with a double exhaust in a raised position and knobby tires, 120/70 19-inch in the front and 170/60 17-inch in the rear, giving a modern-classic look to the motorcycle. The muscular, carved-out lines of the steel tank are in common with Leoncino 800 and are designed to bring out the dynamic appeal, and feature a distinctive arc that matches with two bumpers on the tank guard. Moreover, the Trail version features TFT instruments on its modern dashboard. The seat offers comfort even on the toughest terrains. Underneath the seat, consistently with Leoncino 800, there is an aluminum panel thought to display the Leoncino logo. On the mudguard, the Lion symbol also finds a place.

The braking system, the same as Leoncino 800, is handled by a double 320 mm diameter semi-floating disc on the front with a four-piston radial-mount mono-block caliper, and a 260 mm diameter disc on the back with a double piston caliper. As for the road version, Benelli decided to add a new version equipped with a Marzocchi suspension system and a Brembo braking system as well.

The chassis is revised as well to better tackle off-road terrains. The frame is a tubular trellis with steel plates, the same as the road version, ensuring easy handling. The suspensions are also upgraded and now sits on an upside-down front fork with 50 mm more travel, from 140 mm in the road model to 148 mm in the Trail one. The same upgrade comes at the rear, with a single, central swinging arm with adjustable spring preload and rebound damping, whose travel was also increased to 140 mm. As consequence, the seat is raised from 805 mm in the road model to 834 mm in the Trail one.

The most notable update is given to the heart of the Leoncino 800 Trail and so now comes with a Euro 5, 754 cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, twin-cylinder engine developing 76 bhp @8,500 rpm and a torque of 67 Nm @6,500 rpm. It features double overhead camshaft timing with 4 valves per cylinder and a double throttle body of 43 mm diameter. The wet anti-slip clutch and 6-speed gearbox are also worth mentioning.