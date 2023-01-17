Auto Expo 2023: Benelli Leoncino 800 Showcased

The Benelli Leoncino 800 is a scrambler style motorcycle, and it gets a 754 cc engine that puts out 75.2 bhp & 67 Nm torque. It is offered internationally in 2 variants, the standard Leoncino 800 & the Leoncion 800 trail, with differences in levels of kit. Of those, the standard Leoncino 800 is the more road going version of the pair, while the Leoncino 800 trail was meant to take the beaten down path. However, the neither of the two scramblers are meant for serious off-roading.

Both the variants get the same 50 mm USD fork, but the standard gets 130 mm travel, while the trail gets 140 mm travel. The same story continues at the rear, as the monoshock at the back offers 48 mm travel on the standard and 50 mm on the trail. The variants also both get a 17-inch rear wheel, but while the standard gets a 17-incher front wheel, the trail gets a 19- incher. This also increases the seat height of the trail up to 834 mm, from 805 mm.