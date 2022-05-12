2022 Benelli Leoncino 800, Leoncino 800 Trail Unveiled

Benelli has unveiled the 2022 model versions of the Benelli Leoncino 800 and the Leoncino 800 Trail. The bikes, sporting scrambler styling, with the Trail being the mode off-road biased variant, now get updated for 2022. The standard Leoncino 800 is the road-going variant, but the Leoncino Trail 800 still isn't a hard-core off-road motorcycle. Both bikes are powered by a 754 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which produces 76.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike gets a 6-speed gearbox, and a slipper clutch.

The Benelli Leoncino 800 Trail gets wire-spoke wheels, a bigger 19-inch front wheel, and slightly more suspension travel than the standard model

Although both the Leoncino 800 and the Leoncino 800 Trail have scrambler styling, they are more of "urban scramblers" with limited suspension travel for any serious off-road capability. Both bikes get an updated tubular steel trellis frame which is said to offer better dynamics, both on road and off-road. Both bikes feature 50 mm upside down (USD) front forks, 320 mm dual semi-floating discs on the front wheel with four-piston radial calipers, and 260 mm discs on the rear wheel with dual-piston calipers.

The Leoncino 800 Trail, even with more suspension travel, and a bigger front wheel, isn't a hard-core off-road motorcycle.

For the standard Leoncino 800, front suspension travel is listed at 130 mm, while the Trail gets just slightly more suspension travel, with 140 mm. The Leoncino 800 has 130 mm of rear wheel travel, while the Leoncino 800 Trail has 140 mm rear wheel travel. There are differences in the wheel sizes as well, with the standard Leoncino 800 getting cast alloy wheels with a 17-inch front wheel as well as rear wheel. On the Leoncino 800 Trail however, there are wire-spoke wheels with a larger 19-inch front wheel. In India, Benelli offers the Leoncino 500 on sale, but the bigger Leoncino 800, and the Leoncino 800 Trail are unlikely to be launched in India.