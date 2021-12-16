Benelli TRK 251 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.51 Lakh

Benelli has launched its entry-level adventure touring motorcycle, the new Benelli TRK 251 at Rs. 2.51 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings for the new TRK 251 are open at Benelli showrooms, as well as the Benelli India official website. The bike can be booked for a minimum amount of Rs. 6,000. The design is typical adventure-oriented styling, with an upright and comfortable riding position, muscular 18-litre fuel tank, LED lighting, integrated turn indicators, and the typica ADV-style beak up front, as well as windshield, twin seats. The TRK 251 gets adjustable brake and clutch levers, as well as a 5V USB charging point as standard.The Benelli TRK 251 will be offered in three colour options - Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey.

The Benelli TRK 251 certainly has road presence, and looks like a bigger mid-size adventure bike with its sharp ADV styling.

Commenting on the launch, Vikas Jhabakh, MD, Benelli India said, "We are excited to launch our Young Adventure Machine in India today. The TRK 251 is an accessible and high-performance adventure tourer offering purposeful design, aggressive styling, ultra-comfortable ergonomics and engaging performance. With the launch of TRK 251, we are looking forward to add more customers to the Benelli family in the country who are dreaming to enter the adventure touring realm. The TRK 251 is their Entry To Adventure."

The Benelli TRK 251 is powered by a 250 cc single-cylinder motor with 25 bhp and 21.1 Nm

As the name suggests, the quarter-litre adventure touring motorcycle is powered by a 249 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine which puts out 25.47 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 21.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Power is transmitted through a 6-speed gearbox and chain final drive, and from the specifications, it seems to be a fairly high-revving unit, although the maximum torque is also available at a fairly high 8,000 rpm.

The Benelli TRK 251 gets dual-channel ABS but it can't be switched off

But engine specifications are one thing, and actual performance and feel is quite another, so we'll reserve our judgement if and when we get to test ride the new Benelli TRK 251. Weight is quite agreeable at a claimed 164 kg, so that should make the TRK 251 have perky performance, and easy to handle for riders with less experience and those new to adventure touring. There's also decent ground clearance of 170 mm, which should be enough to take on the occasional gravel road and trail.

The Benelli TRK 251 is a touring motorcycle, rather than an off-road centric bike. It is designed to be used primarily for touring on tarmac, with some occasional ventures into back roads without black-top surfaces.

With a claimed weight of 164 kg, the Benelli TRK 251 promises perky performance, although maximum power and torque seem to be achievable higher up in the rev range looking at the specifications.

The Benelli TRK 251 is more of a touring motorcycle than an off-road centric ADV, and the bike runs on 17-inch alloy wheels with a 110 mm front tyre and 150 mm rear tyre combination. The wheels are suspended from telescopic forks up front with 135 mm travel, while the coil spring, oil damped monoshock rear has 51 mm of travel.

The Benelli TRK 251's closest rival in the Indian market is the KTM 250 Adventure.

Braking duties are handled by discs at both ends, with a 280 mm front disc and 240 mm rear disc. With a seat height of 800 mm the Benelli TRK 251 should be able to make riders of different heights and build feel comfortable with reach, and accessibility. In terms of competition, the Benelli TRK 251's closest rival in India is the KTM 250 Adventure.