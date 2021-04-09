Benelli Confirms Participation At EICMA 2021

Benelli has confirmed participation at this year's EICMA show in Milan, Italy, after Honda and Royal Enfield also confirmed their attendance. The EICMA show, one of the world's best-known motorcycle trade shows, was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and for 2021, not many brands have confirmed participation yet. But from the looks of it, the 2021 edition of EICMA, to be held from November 23-28, will have some interesting display of new models and concepts, with Benelli now confirming attendance.

The QJ SRK 600 will likely be the new Benelli TNT 600

Benelli is trying to gain a larger presence and market share worldwide, and the brand, now under Chinese ownership, has been working on several updated models over the past year, to replace the current line-up. In fact, Benelli's Chinese parent company, the Qianjiang Group, has also started its own line of motorcycles under the QJ Motor brand in China. The same QJ Motor models will likely be introduced at the EICMA 2021 show with minor styling changes to introduce them as the new range of Benelli bikes for the rest of the world. A new and updated 300 cc sportbike, the Benelli 302R, is expected to be showcased, along with middleweight sport nakeds with 600 cc and 700 cc engine capacity.

QJMotor is the Chinese motorcycle brand from Benelli's parent company, the Qianjiang Group

The 2020 edition of the EICMA had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. BMW Motorrad has announced that it will focus on its own small motorcycle events and customer events, and will not participate at the EICMA show. With the global economy under pressure, it's still a matter of speculation of how many brands will eventually turn up at the 2021 EICMA show. But this year's event is likely to be smaller than before, and it's still uncertain how the COVID-19 situation pans out over the next few months. Even though vaccination drives are going on around the world, audience participation at the EICMA 2021 is likely to be significantly lower than previous years.

