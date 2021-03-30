Royal Enfield Confirms Participation At EICMA 2021

Indian motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has confirmed its participation at the 78th edition of the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan later this year. The event is scheduled to be held from November 23-28, 2021. While BMW Motorrad announced in January this year that it will not take part in the event, Honda Motor Company has confirmed its presence at the event just a few weeks ago. Last year's EICMA event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Royal Enfield's participation in the world's most well-known motorcycle trade show means that the Indian brand may be looking to showcase some new products as well as interesting concepts.

2020 marked a new chapter for Royal Enfield as it expanded globally amidst challenging conditions

"We at Royal Enfield are delighted to be part of EICMA 2021 and are incredibly excited about this opportunity to connect with the wider motorcycle community after such a busy time for everyone," said Arun Gopal, Head of International Business at Royal Enfield.

"EICMA provides the perfect platform to interact with thousands of passionate riders, to share exciting brand news and developments, and to embrace all the reasons we love to ride. 2021 is a pivotal year for Royal Enfield as it marks our 120th anniversary, so we look forward to sharing this important milestone with as many of you as safely and as possible."

Royal Enfield is all set to slot its gears into overdrive with a launch planned every quarter for the next couple of years

Royal Enfield is currently in the process of developing several next-generation models. While the new 350 cc platform could be extended to include more models, what will be intriguing to watch is how Royal Enfield ends up using names which the company has already filed trademarks for, including the Flying Flea, Sherpa and Hunter. And considering 2021 will be the brand's 120th anniversary, there are bound to be some interesting anniversary special limited edition models as well.

