New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed

The dates for EICMA 2021 have been revealed. The biggest two-wheeler exposition in the world will be held from November 23 to November 28, 2021. Next year will be the 78th edition of the annual motorcycle show.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Published:
eye
0  Views
EICMA 2021 will be held from November 23-28, 2021 in Milan, Italy expand View Photos
EICMA 2021 will be held from November 23-28, 2021 in Milan, Italy

Highlights

  • EICMA 2021 will be held between November 23-28, 2021
  • 2021 will be the 78th edition of EICMA
  • EICMA is one of the biggest two-wheeler expos in the world

EICMA or Espozione Internazionale Ciclo e Motociclo, Accessori is perhaps the biggest annual two-wheeler expo in the world. Team carandbike has been a regular at EICMA as well. But the 2020 edition of the motorcycle show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has run the world ragged. It was in June 2020 that the organisers had announced the cancellation of 2020 event. Now, the dates for 2021 edition of EICMA have been revealed. The EICMA Motorcycle Show will be held in Fiera Milano in Rho, Italy, from November 23 to 28, 2021. The dates of November 23 and 24, 2021 will be reserved for press and trade personnel. 2020 was supposed to be 78th edition of the annual motorcycle show, but now 2021 will be the 78th edition of EICMA whereas the first edition was held in 1914.

Also Read: EICMA 2020 Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

tk5tueqg

(EICMA is one of the biggest two-wheeler expositions in the world)

"Although important glimmers of confidence can be seen, the consequences of the pandemic have compressed the full calendar of Fiera Milano, concentrating many events of an international scope. After having reflected with the industry of reference and with a trade fair partner with whom we have had relations since 1950, we have decided to redefine the dates of EICMA in order to increase the attractiveness and the efficacy of all the scheduled events," said Paolo Magri, CEO, EICMA S.p.A and chairman of Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Bicycles, Motorcycles and Accessories).

0 Comments

So far, global motorcycle manufacturers are yet to confirm participation and announce their plans for EICMA 2021, which will revealed within the first half of 2021. We can only hope that by November 2021, it is safe for people to travel and gather at one place in large numbers.

Newsbeep

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Sales Cross 7,000 Units In November 2020
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead Of Launch
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Indian Automakers Fear Container Shortage To Hit Parts Supply, Output
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
F1: Williams Doesn't Want To Be A B-team 
F1: Williams Doesn't Want To Be A B-team 
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Kawasaki India Increases Prices Across Range By Up To Rs. 20,000 For 2021
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
Hyundai IONIQ5 Electric Car Specifications Leaked 
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Variant Spied Ahead Of Launch
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
New Mahindra SUV Spotted Testing
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Nikola And Republic End Partnership For Electric Refuse Truck 
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
Aprilia SXR 160: All You Need To Know
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
F1: Haas Reconfirms Nikita Mazepin For 2021 Season
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
All-Indian Team Led By Narain Karthikeyan To Compete In The 2021 Asian Le Mans Series
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch
Tata HBX Micro SUV Caught Testing Again Ahead Of Launch

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
Nissan & Datsun Cars To Cost More From January 2021
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift Launch Details Revealed
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Aprilia SXR 160 Scooter Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.26 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities