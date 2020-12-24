2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed

EICMA or Espozione Internazionale Ciclo e Motociclo, Accessori is perhaps the biggest annual two-wheeler expo in the world. Team carandbike has been a regular at EICMA as well. But the 2020 edition of the motorcycle show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has run the world ragged. It was in June 2020 that the organisers had announced the cancellation of 2020 event. Now, the dates for 2021 edition of EICMA have been revealed. The EICMA Motorcycle Show will be held in Fiera Milano in Rho, Italy, from November 23 to 28, 2021. The dates of November 23 and 24, 2021 will be reserved for press and trade personnel. 2020 was supposed to be 78th edition of the annual motorcycle show, but now 2021 will be the 78th edition of EICMA whereas the first edition was held in 1914.

(EICMA is one of the biggest two-wheeler expositions in the world)

"Although important glimmers of confidence can be seen, the consequences of the pandemic have compressed the full calendar of Fiera Milano, concentrating many events of an international scope. After having reflected with the industry of reference and with a trade fair partner with whom we have had relations since 1950, we have decided to redefine the dates of EICMA in order to increase the attractiveness and the efficacy of all the scheduled events," said Paolo Magri, CEO, EICMA S.p.A and chairman of Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Bicycles, Motorcycles and Accessories).

So far, global motorcycle manufacturers are yet to confirm participation and announce their plans for EICMA 2021, which will revealed within the first half of 2021. We can only hope that by November 2021, it is safe for people to travel and gather at one place in large numbers.

