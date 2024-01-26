Intermot German Motorcycle Show To Be Held Annually From 2024, New Dates Announced
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 26, 2024
- Intermot has been restructured from a biennial show to an annual motorcycle show.
- The 2024 Intermot edition will be held between December 5-8 in Germany.
- BMW Motorrad, Kawasaki and Yamaha have confirmed participation.
One of the biggest motorcycle shows held in Europe, Intermot has been revised to an annual event as opposed to a biennial event. Intermot, held in Germany has been one of the biggest opportunities for manufacturers to showcase their new offerings, and while it may not be as dynamic as Italy’s EICMA, the motorcycle show has been significant in the two-wheeler space. Organisers announced that Intermot will now be held on an annual basis starting this year and revealed the revised dates for the show, which will now be held between December 5-8, 2024.
Doors to the first Intermot opened in 1998, and the show was held in Munich, Germany. It was conceptualised as a one-stop-shop for motorcycle makers, suppliers and enthusiasts, in a bid to provide a platform to showcase the latest innovations, particularly for European players. The more recent years saw the show attract global participation. With technology now being a strong focus point in automobiles at large, it seems the organisers, Kölnmesse, and the event’s sponsor, the German Motorcycle Industry Association, are of the opinion that the show is too important to be held biennially.
The move allows a rejig of dates for Intermot, which will now better align with the winter season in Germany, allowing manufacturers to showcase models and technologies before rolling them into the market in spring, around March-April, which is when the riding season starts in Europe. The dates also align with the winter break, allowing more spectators to plan their travels and come attend the show and check out the bikes in person.
The organisers further revealed that Intermot already has strong support from a healthy number of players including Germany’s own BMW Motorrad, as well as Kawasaki Motors Europe and Yamaha Motor Europe, with all three brands having confirmed participation. More details should be available in the months to come.
