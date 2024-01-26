Login

Intermot German Motorcycle Show To Be Held Annually From 2024, New Dates Announced

Organisers announced that Intermot will now be held annually starting this year between December 5-8, 2024
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Intermot has been restructured from a biennial show to an annual motorcycle show.
  • The 2024 Intermot edition will be held between December 5-8 in Germany.
  • BMW Motorrad, Kawasaki and Yamaha have confirmed participation.

One of the biggest motorcycle shows held in Europe, Intermot has been revised to an annual event as opposed to a biennial event. Intermot, held in Germany has been one of the biggest opportunities for manufacturers to showcase their new offerings, and while it may not be as dynamic as Italy’s EICMA, the motorcycle show has been significant in the two-wheeler space. Organisers announced that Intermot will now be held on an annual basis starting this year and revealed the revised dates for the show, which will now be held between December 5-8, 2024. 

 

Also Read: Kove 800X Adventure Bike By Chinese Brand To Get Three Variants


Doors to the first Intermot opened in 1998, and the show was held in Munich, Germany. It was conceptualised as a one-stop-shop for motorcycle makers, suppliers and enthusiasts, in a bid to provide a platform to showcase the latest innovations, particularly for European players. The more recent years saw the show attract global participation. With technology now being a strong focus point in automobiles at large, it seems the organisers, Kölnmesse, and the event’s sponsor, the German Motorcycle Industry Association, are of the opinion that the show is too important to be held biennially.

 


The move allows a rejig of dates for Intermot, which will now better align with the winter season in Germany, allowing manufacturers to showcase models and technologies before rolling them into the market in spring, around March-April, which is when the riding season starts in Europe. The dates also align with the winter break, allowing more spectators to plan their travels and come attend the show and check out the bikes in person. 

 

Also Read: Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year


The organisers further revealed that Intermot already has strong support from a healthy number of players including Germany’s own BMW Motorrad, as well as Kawasaki Motors Europe and Yamaha Motor Europe, with all three brands having confirmed participation. More details should be available in the months to come. 


 

# Intermot 2024# Motorcycle Show# BMW Motorrad# Kawasaki# Yamaha
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Charles Leclerc Signs New Multi-Year Contract Extension With Scuderia Ferrari
Charles Leclerc Signs New Multi-Year Contract Extension With Scuderia Ferrari
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

29 minutes ago

The contract duration remains undisclosed, but will likely extend beyond 2026 regulation shift

Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
Hero Mavrick 440: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Here are five things you need to know about the Hero Mavrick 440, the brand’s newest flagship offering

Scuderia Alpha Tauri Renamed Visa Cash App RB For 2024 Season
Scuderia Alpha Tauri Renamed Visa Cash App RB For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The move is part of a multi-year agreement that designates Visa as the global partner for both Red Bull teams

Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
Porsche Macan EV Launched In India; Priced At Rs 1.65 Crore
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The German brand has only released pricing details for the more potent Macan Turbo, with the Macan 4 likely to come at a later date

Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP Team Reveals New Fluorescent Livery For 2024 Season
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

Indonesia's Pertamina becomes the VR46 team's title sponsor for the 2024 season

New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
New Porsche Macan Goes EV-Only; Debuts With 100 KWH Battery, 613 KM Range
c&b icon By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

It has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, just 0.01 Cd higher than the Tesla Model X, which has the lowest drag coefficient of any production SUV

Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year
Royal Enfield Hunter 450 Spotted Testing Again, Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The Royal Enfield Hunter 450 is expected to be a naked, lighter roadster based on the new Himalayan, and more affordable too.

TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
TVS Motor Company Reports 68% Growth In Q3 FY2024 Profit At Rs. 593 Crore
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

During the October to December 2023 period, the company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 593 crore, a year-on-year growth of 68 per cent compared to the Rs. 353 crore profit witnessed during the same period in FY2023.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests
Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, And Grand Vitara Will Undergo Bharat NCAP Tests
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is the next model from the brand to undergo crash testing at BNCAP.

Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain
Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spied Testing; Hints At Hybrid Powertrain
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The Lamborghini Huracan successor, recently spied testing, hints at a hybrid powertrain set-up though it remains to be seen if a V10 will be retained.

BMW R 18 And R 18 Transcontinental Recalled In The US For A Faulty Headlamp
BMW R 18 And R 18 Transcontinental Recalled In The US For A Faulty Headlamp
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

BMW said the problem was with the attachment points for the low beam on the headlamp unit, which could break and cause the headlight reflector to fall out of its intended position

BMW CE02 Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely This Year
BMW CE02 Electric Scooter Spied Testing In India, Launch Likely This Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The BMW CE02 electric scooter will be the brand's most accessible EV and is likely to be one of the six new models planed for India this year

BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide in 2023

BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The G 310 series remained the brand's best-seller accounting for 88 per cent of the total sales

BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

14 days ago

While 13 cars from BMW and Mini will be launched in India in 2024, BMW Motorrad will also have its fair share with 6 new launches during the year.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Intermot German Motorcycle Show To Be Held Annually From 2024, New Dates Announced
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved