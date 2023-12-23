Login

Kove 800X Adventure Bike By Chinese Brand To Get Three Variants

The middleweight adventure bike is powered by a 799 cc parallel-twin engine, developed by CFMoto which is also used in the KTM 790 models.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 23, 2023

Story
  • Kove is a Chinese brand which participated in the 2023 Dakar Rally
  • Kove 800X Super Adventure, Pro, Rally to be launched in Europe
  • Kove 800X adventure bike uses same 799 cc engine of KTM 790s

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Kove has only entered the global market in 2022, but the brand has been actively rolling out new models from its production line. Last year, at the 2022 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Kove showcased its 800X Adventure bike, and now the company has unveiled its latest model in the range, the Kove 800X Rally, the most extreme variant in its 800 cc adventure bike model range. The bike is reported to be launched in Europe in early 2024, and all three variants are expected to be introduced.

 

The Kove 800X Super Adventure builds on the brand's 799 cc platform, sharing the CFMoto-built engine which is also used by KTM.

 

The first two models will be the Kove 800X Adventure and the Kove 800X Pro, followed by the hardcore Kove 800X Rally which is supposed to hit European showrooms in September 2024. Prices for the Adventure and Pro are expected to be around 8990 Euros (approximately Rs. 8.25 lakh) and 9790 Euros (approximately Rs. 8.98 lakh) respectively, while the Rally is expected to be priced at around 12,980 Euros (approximately Rs. 11.90 lakh under current exchange rates).

 

Kove claims its 800X Super Adventure is the world's lightest and most powerful adventure bike.

 

The 800X Rally builds on the Kove 800X Super Adventure which was launched last year. And it uses the same 799 cc parallel-twin engine that is produced by CFMoto under its partnership with KTM. The same engine is also seen in the KTM 790 Duke. In the 800X Rally, the engine puts out 94 bhp at 9,000 rpm, slightly lower than the Super Adventure’s 95 bhp, but the torque of 80 Nm at 7,500 rpm is the same. The Super Adventure’s top speed is quoted at 215 kmph, while the Rally’s max speed is claimed at 185 kmph. We expect the Rally to have slightly different gearing with its focus more on off-road capability compared to the Super Adventure.

 

The 800X Rally is taller and lighter and possibly with different gearing to suit its more off-road focussed personality. 

 

The 800X Rally is also slightly longer and slightly taller than the Super Adventure. It comes with a non-adjustable 895 mm seat height, which sounds like it will be a tall bike. The Rally also gets a 19-litre fuel tank, a litre less than the Super Adventure. The Rally also boasts of a massive 293 mm ground clearance, 270 mm front suspension travel and 250 mm rear suspension travel, both front and rear suspension offering preload damping adjustability. Dry weight of the Rally is claimed at 169 kg, while the Super Adventure boasts of a dry weight of 185 kg.

 

The Kove 800X Super Adventure has a higher claimed top speed than the 800X Rally.

 

Chinese brand Kove is known for making an outing at the 2023 Dakar Rally with three 450 Rally Pro factory bikes piloted by Chinese riders, and all three riders did finish the rally. Kove will be back at the upcoming edition of the Dakar Rally, and at the EICMA 2023 show in Milan last month, the brand showcased an all-new 450 Rally EX. With the experience at the Dakar, Kove’s 800 cc adventure bike range certainly will be interesting to see, what they offer in terms of performance, handling and off-road capability. As of now, there are no news of the brand looking towards India as a possible destination.

