EICMA 2022: Benelli Reveals TRK 702, TRK 702 X Adventure Motorcycles

Benelli has taken the wraps off the 2023 TRK 702 series, and just like the 2023 TRK 502 range which was also unveiled at EICMA 2022 , it also gets two models, the TRK 702, and the TRK 702 X. Of the two, the 702 is the more road biased version with 17-incher alloy wheels on both ends shod in Pirelli Angel GT tyres, while the 702 X gets 19-inch front & 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with Pirelli Scorpion Rally Tyres.

The TRK 702 is the more road-biased version of the two.

Powering the ADVs is a 698 cc liquid cooled in-line two-cylinder DOHC engine which puts out 75.1 bhp at 8,750 rpm, and 68.2 Nm torque at 6,250 rpm. The engine is paired to a six-speed gearbox, which gets a wet clutch. On the suspension front, the motorcycle gets 50 mm USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by a pair of 320 mm discs up front and a single 260 mm disc at the back.

The two ADVs get a design language synonymous to Benelli's TRK range, with a twin-pod LED headlamp sitting atop a beak, which merges into the fairing. The bikes also get a windscreen, and a pair of knuckle guards for added protection. Both the models will get a variety of liveries too; the TRK 702 will be offered in three liveries - Anthracite Grey, Forest Green, and Pearl White, while the 702 X will get four options - Anthracite Grey, Forest Green, Dune Sea, and Moon Grey.

Both the models get twin-pod LED headlights, and a beak which has a built in camera.

On the feature front, the motorcycle gets a 5-inch colour TFT screen with bluetooth connectivity. It also gets an onboard camera on the beak to record videos or take photos. The two models will be launched internationally in the first half of 2023, but there's no word on Benelli's plans to bring it to our market.