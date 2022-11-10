EICMA 2022: Italjet Dragster 500GP Concept Revealed

The Italjet Dragster has always been a whacky, radical and a funky scooter. And at EICMA 2022, the Italian manufacturer took the wraps off the Dragster 500 GP concept. In true Italjet style, the new concept is very funky, looks quite stunning and will shape up to be a nice 450 cc hyper scooter.

It gets a new, red-coloured trellis frame that characterises all Italjet scooters, the Dragster 500 GP gets a 450 cc, liquid-cooled single cylinder engine that makes 42 bhp at 8,000 rpm and maximum torque of 43 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a multi-plate wet clutch. There is also a superbike-style underbody exhaust on offer.

The scooter has a dry weight of 180 kg and fuel tank capacity of 12 litres. The scooter gets 47 mm USDs up front and adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. For braking, the Dragster 500 GP gets twin 270 discs up front and a 230 mm single disc at the rear. The brakes get Brembo callipers. There is ABS of course.

The scooter concept was designed and developed at the company’s style centre in Bologna, Italy. Italjet says that the scooter is likely to go into production and will be manufactured at the company’s plant. It could be launched in Europe in 2024.