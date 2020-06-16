Italjet Dragster Limited Edition Scooter Sold Out Before Launch

Italian scooter manufacturer Italjet unveiled a special edition version of the Italjet Dragster to celebrate the launch of the new scooter. The special edition version has been unveiled in a distinctive colour and graphics scheme, with black fairings and a magnesium gold-coloured frame. The Italjet Dragster was supposed to go into production in May, but now that seems to be delayed, and it is expected to be launched in September 2020, with the Limited Edition also arriving at the same time. But all 499 units of the Italjet Dragster Limited Edition have already been sold out, even before launch. The Limited Edition model will be available in both 125 cc and 200 cc engine options.

Also Read: Italjet Dragster Scooter Production Set To Begin

Only 499 units of the Italjet Dragster Limited Edition scooter will be made

The standard model of the Italjet Dragster will be available in three colours, anthracite, red and white; anthracite and yellow; or black and grey. The scooter employs an independent hub steering system that has a new front single-arm made from aerospace aluminium alloy. The front suspension is fitted with a horizontal fork, instead of traditional forks. The exposed trellis frame finished in glossy colours complements the radical design. The Limited Edition livery will never be repeated so the bike should be a unique collector's piece for a scooter that is expected to be as unique compared to conventional scooters available on sale right now.

The one-off colour scheme and graphics of the Dragster Limited Edition will never be repeated

According to Italjet, 90 per cent of all Dragesters produced will be for export markets, and the UK and Germany will be among the biggest purchasers in Europe. The Italjet Dragster will be available in a choice of 125 cc and 200 cc engines, with the 125 cc variant offering maximum power of 14.9 bhp at 10,000 rpm and peak torque of 12.5 Nm at 7,750 rpm. The 200 cc engine puts out 19.8 bhp of maximum power at 8,250 rpm and 17 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 rpm. Although the Dragster is considered for some Asian markets, including the Philippines, India is not considered for now.

