EICMA 2022: 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ Revealed With New Tech

Yamaha has revealed the 2023 Tracer 9 GT+ tourer at the ongoing EICMA Motorcycle Show 2022. The updated Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ now come with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), bringing radar assistance with it. The feature is segment-first and the most accessible so far on a motorcycle, considering it's largely been seen only on flagship offerings from other manufacturers. Even Yamaha's larger displacements bikes do not have this feature at present.

The 2023 Tracer 9 GT+ gets the new Adaptive Cruise Control bringing radar assistance to the bike

The new ACC system allows riders to choose from four preset following distances from the vehicle in front, while the system automatically maintains the required speed. Interestingly, ACC also comes with the cornering assist feature that will limit acceleration when the sensors detect the bike is going around a bend. The system also works in the corner and will maintain the following distance if it will sense a vehicle ahead. The ACC system also gets a "passing assist" feature that works when you activate the indicator to overtake. It will sense the vehicle in front getting closer and will accelerate smoothly and pass the vehicle with ease.

The new Tracer 9 GT+ is powered by the updated 890 cc three-cylinder motor that also powers the 2023 Niken GT

The 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ also gets the new "Unified Braking" system, which is an industry-first feature. The system essentially combines data from the IMU and radar system to actively control the motorcycle during the braking phase. This brings features like collision avoidance and brake force distribution to the motorcycle. The Unified Braking system can detect a collision and will increase brake pressure to the front and rear wheels, helping it slow the bike down safely and avoid an accident.

The new Tracer 9 GT+ comes with electronic suspension and an industry-first Unified Braking System

The new braking feature is linked to the electronic suspension set-up, which further helps adjusts the front and rear damping to maintain optimal ride quality. The KYB-sourced suspension can be set in either Sport or Comfort mode, and the system will constantly adjust the damping forces.

The Tracer 9 GT+ also gets the passing assist feature as part of ACC and will make for seamless overtakes

The 2023 Tracer 9 GT+ draws power from the updated 890 cc inline three-cylinder engine that's now Euro5 compliant. The same motor also powers the new Niken GT and has received comprehensive upgrades including an increased displacement. Power figures are yet to be revealed. However, the new motor comes with an updated slip and assist clutch with a bidirectional quickshifter.

The 2023 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ gets a more comprehensive TFT screen that brings a host of features and functionality

There's also the new TFT screen that brings a host of features including Garmin navigation, along with access to the new riding modes - Sport, Street and Rain. The bike also benefits from new switchgear, a USB port, all-LED lighting with cornering lights and a new aluminium frame and swingarm. The new Yamaha Tracer 9 GT+ will go on sale in Europe in May 2023.