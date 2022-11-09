  • Home
EICMA 2022: Yamaha Niken GT Breaks Cover With Updates For 2023

The 2023 Yamaha Niken GT now comes with a host of upgrades to the engine and suspension, along with a raft of new electronics on board.
Highlights
  • The 2023 Yamaha Niken GT packs a heavily updated 890 cc motor
  • The new engine gets a 5-degree larger displacement and a revised chassis
  • The 2023 Niken GT three-wheeled sports tourer finally gets ride-by-wire

Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2023 Niken GT three-wheeled sports tourer that now comes with a host of upgrades. The three-wheeled sports tourer now draws power from a Euro5-compliant 890 cc in-line three-cylinder engine, which is a five per cent increment in displacement from the outgoing model's 78.0 mm bore x 62.1 mm stroke. The engine sits in a newly designed steel frame accommodating the engine's increased forward incline. The engine itself is rotated 5 degrees forward for optimal chassis balance and also gets a redesigned crankcase.

Also Read: EICMA 2022: Bimota KB4 RC Cafe Racer Showcased, Revealing Many Details

The 2023 Yamaha Niken GT's three-cylinder motor is now larger and also gets a bigger intake and new exhaust

 

The updated three-pot motor gets a redesigned air intake and air cleaner, as well as a new exhaust. Yamaha says the new exhaust gives the Niken GT more ground clearance as well. The manufacturer though has not released power and torque figures of the latest iteration. Supporting the new engine and increased output is a new slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter. The latter replaces the upshift-only quickshifter that was seen on the older model.

The 2023 Niken GT is loaded on electronics and also gets RbW along with 3 riding modes, traction control & cruise control

 

Yamaha has also done away with the cables on the older model and the 2023 Niken GT now comes with Ride-by-Wire (RbW). This brings new riding modes to the sports tourer - Sport, Street and Rain - with an 18 per cent decline in power output on the latter. The traction control feature has also been updated along with the addition of cruise control. There's also a lighter aluminium rear shock linkage that replaces the existing steel unit, which has shaved off 236 gm in the overall weight.

Also Read: EICMA 2022: TVS Eurogrip Reveals New Touring And Off-Road Tyres

On the electronics front, the 2023 Yamaha Niken GT is now more tech-friendly and gets a 7-inch TFT display which is compatible with Garmin navigation and also gets the call and messaging capabilities when connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. A redesigned handlebar further adds a five-way operable joystick along with a USB-A outlet, while a 12-volt socket is located under the seat.

The Niken GT has been updated with a new seat, rear suspension set-up as well as an adjustable windscreen for enhanced comfort

 

The Niken GT is one of Yamaha's most sophisticated sport tourers and the MY2023 model has received special upgrades towards rider comfort. Improvements are aplenty with a newly-designed seat, a new windscreen with about 70 mm of up and down adjustability, as well as new mounting points for 30-litre hard luggage on either side. Moreover, the new rear shock linkage with a smaller diameter shock spring aims to make the ride smoother when riding solo and firm up when riding with a pillion.

Also Read: EICMA 2022: Aprilia RS 660 Extrema Revealed

The odds of the 2023 Yamaha Niken GT making its way to India are slim

 

The 2023 Yamaha Niken GT will make it to European markets by December this year, while deliveries should begin by early next year. The odds of the Niken GT making its way to the Indian market are extremely slim though. 
 

