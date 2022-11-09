EICMA 2022: Bimota KB4 RC Cafe Racer Showcased, Revealing Many Details

Bimota unveiled the KB4 sports bike at the EICMA 2021 , and along with it, the Italian motorcycle brand had also revealed a cafe racer sibling to the KB4, called the KB4 RC. While it wasn't displayed at the EICMA 2021, Bimota has now showcased the motorcycle at the EICMA 2022, and it is as striking as it gets!

Also Read: EICMA 2022: Bimota BX450 Unveiled

Bimota KB4 RC was initially unveiled at EICMA 2021.

The KB4 RC is every bit a cafe racer, and it boasts a very retro, yet aggressive design. Kawasaki owns a significant share in Bimota, and hence it gets Kawasaki Ninja 1000's 1,043 cc, 16-valve, in-line four cylinder engine, which makes 140 bhp at 10,000 rpm, and 111 Nm peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The KB4 RC however is much lighter than the Ninja 1000 , making it an entirely different animal.

Also Read: EICMA 2022: Kawasaki Showcases Ninja EV, Z EV, & Hybrid EV Prototypes

It gets two air intakes flanking the front USD forks, which supply air to the radiator under the seat.

The front view of the cafe racer is dominated by two huge air intakes flanking the USD-forks. The intakes route air to the engine's radiator which is between the seat and the rear wheel, which then exits through a duct at the end of the tail.

The air from the radiator exits at the tail through ducts.

The KB4 RC has rather compact dimensions. It gets a 1390 mm wheelbase ensuring great manoeuvrability. It also gets semi-active electronically controlled suspension by Marzocci on both ends. Braking is handled by twin 320 mm Brembo discs up front, with Stylema four-piston caliper, and a single 220 mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the rear.

Also Read: EICMA 2022: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Explained In Detailed Images

Bimota is a storied Italian motorcycle brand, founded in 1973 in Rimini, Italy by Valerio Bianchi, Giuseppe Morri and Massimo Tamburini. The company takes its name from the first two letters of the surnames of the founders. Bimota concentrated initially on building high-quality motorcycles around existing engines, customising top models of Suzuki, Honda, Ducati and Kawasaki. Massimo Tamburini, Bimota's celebrated co-founder and long-time chief designer, has been an influential player in motorcycle design, particularly in the development of other Italian brands like Ducati and MV Agusta. Bimota bikes have had a colourful past, especially in racing, experiencing success in the early years of Superbike World Championship, and most Bimota bikes are exclusive, limited run models.