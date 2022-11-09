  • Home
EICMA 2022: Bimota BX450 Unveiled

Based on the Kawasaki KX450X, the Bimota BX450 is a pure competitive machine and marks the Italian brand’s entrance into the off-road segment.
authorBy Carandbike Team
2 mins read
09-Nov-22 04:35 PM IST
Highlights
  • Bimota BX450 based on Kawasaki KX450X platform
  • Kawasaki owns 49.9 per cent stake in the Italian brand
  • Bimota BX450 first off-road model from the exotic Italian brand

Exotic Italian motorcycle brand Bimota has pulled a surprise at the EICMA 2022 motorcycle show in Milan, with a new off-road focussed enduro model, called the Bimota BX450. The BX540 is based on the Kawasaki KX450X, naturally due to Kawasaki now owning 49.9 per cent stake in Bimota. The BX450 isn’t a crossover bike, but a genuine competition enduro machine intended for competitive events. 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 Unveiled At EICMA 2022

Bimota BX450 uses the 449 cc engine from the Kawasaki KX450X

 

Bimota’s technical team worked with the basic Kawasaki KX450 platform, starting with the aluminium twin-spar frame with lower double cradle, which houses the powerful 449 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC four-valve single-cylinder engine. In the Bimota BX450, the engine receives a new electric starter, a more advanced ECU with specific mappings and traction-control system, and complemented by an Arrow exhaust system.

Also Read: Honda XL750 Transalp Unveiled At EICMA 2022

Chassis and suspension shared with Kawasaki KX450X, but uses new ECU with mappings and traction control system.


Performance figures haven’t been released but should be more than adequate for this 110.2 kg machine. New colours, a front headlight and handguards distinguish the Bimota from the Kawasaki, and the fuel tank capacity has also grown from 6.2 litres to a decent 10.7 litres. Bimota has retained the original suspension from the Kawasaki, with a fully-adjustable 49 mm Showa upside down fork with 305 mm travel, and Showa mono shock with 307 mm travel. 

Also Read: Suzuki GSX-8S Unveiled At EICMA 2022

The Bimota BX450 is expected to be produced in limited numbers, and will be a true-blue competition off-road machine.

The wheels are shod with Metzeler Six Days tyres, and with 335 mm ground clearance, the BX450 will be up for some serious off-road business. Like most Bimota models, production is expected to be limited, so don’t expect to see this coming to India.

