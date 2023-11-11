Login

EICMA 2023: Bimota Tera Debuted With Supercharged Kawasaki H2 Engine

The touring motorcycle from the Italian brand uses the four-cylinder supercharged engine from Kawasaki’s H2 series.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

11-Nov-23 11:36 AM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Powered by 197 bhp, supercharged, 999 cc, four-cylinder engine
  • Gets Ohlins suspension with adjustable compression and rebound
  • Bears some stylistic similarities to the Kawasaki Z H2

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Bimota, known for its custom motorcycles, has unveiled its latest creation, the Tera supercharged cruiser at EICMA 2023. The motorcycle, previewed as a concept in 2022, borrows its engine from the Kawasaki H2 series.


 Also read: Zero Motorcycles Unveils Updated Zero DS and DSR models
 

The 999cc, four-cylinder supercharged mill develops 197 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. Stopping power comes from twin 330 mm discs with four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers at the front and a single 220 mm disc with opposed two-piston calipers at the rear. Also included in the package are Kawasaki's ABS system and lean-sensitive traction control. The Tera gets Öhlins TTX36 nitrogen gas-charged shocks with adjustable compression and rebound at the rear though customers can option the bike with Marzocchi semi-active suspension.

 

Also read: EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres

 

The Tera boasts a distinctive aesthetic, drawing inspiration from its Japanese powerplant supplier. The bike showcases stylistic similarities to the Kawasaki Z H2, notably in the headlights and the 'Z'-branded tail light. The mass-forward design places the rider behind an expansive frontal fairing, enhancing both aerodynamics and visual appeal.
 

A significant departure from convention is the integration of the Tesi front end, a feature previously exclusive to performance naked or sports bikes. Bimota positions the Tera not just as a sports touring machine but as a performance crossover motorcycle, hinting at a blend of on-road prowess and limited off-road capability. 

 

Also read: EICMA 2023: Moto Morini Showcases X-Cape 1200 and Corsaro Models

 

The Tera's versatility is underscored by Bimota's strategic use of different tire configurations and accessory options. Images on the Bimota website reveal two variations - one featuring sport touring tires, and the second sporting heavily grooved rubber and rugged adventure-spec panniers.

# Bimota# Bimota adventure tourer# Bimota Tera# Bimota Tera tourer
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Revealed
2024 Ford Mustang GT California Special Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-12816 second ago

The California Special pack is only available with the Mustang GT models and adds unique blue cosmetic elements to the vehicle.

MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims Pole Position Ahead Of Martin And Bastianini In Critical Sepang Qualifying
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9477 second ago

Bagnaia's return to pole position after a month was accompanied by dramatic moments, including counting rivals while riding through the pitlane.

F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
F1: Ferrari Unveils 1970s Inspired Livery For 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-391 second ago

Ferrari unveils a special livery for its SF-23 Formula 1 car, paying tribute to its American racing history, particularly the iconic Ferrari 312B driven by Mario Andretti in 1971.

Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
Mahindra Yet To Deliver 2.86 Lakh SUVs, No Relief In Waiting Period For Top-Spec XUV700, Thar RWD
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

The Mahindra Scorpio family accounts for the highest number of pending orders at present with close to 1.20 lakh open bookings.

TV Actor Krystle D’souza Buys A BMW 6 Series For Dhanteras
TV Actor Krystle D’souza Buys A BMW 6 Series For Dhanteras
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 hours ago

The actor shared photos of her taking delivery of the brand-new BMW on her social media account. The model is a 630i M Sport Signature edition.

Apple Wallet Now Offers Smart Key Function For Gogoro Scooters
Apple Wallet Now Offers Smart Key Function For Gogoro Scooters
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Apple Wallet SmartKey feature will initially only be available for scooters in the company's home market of Taiwan

Zero Motorcycles Unveils Updated Zero DS and DSR models
Zero Motorcycles Unveils Updated Zero DS and DSR models
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

In the USA, the 2024 Zero DS is priced at an MSRP of $15,995 (Rs. 13.3 Lakhs), while the 2024 Zero DSR is available for $19,995 (Rs. 16.65 Lakh)

EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
EICMA 2023: TVS Eurogrip Unveils New Crossover-Adventure Tyres
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

TVS Eurogrip showcased its new range of tyres at EICMA 2023, unveiling the new Climber MX Junior range of motocross/enduro tyres for young off-road riders.

Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
Indian Auto Sector Sees 20% Sales Growth At 23,62,534 Units In October 2023
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

In October 2023, the auto sector’s total sales stood at 23,62,534 units, a year-on-year growth of 20 per cent compared to 19,68,938 units sold in October 2022.

Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
Electric Toyota bZ4X Joins The London Parks Police Fleet
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea has integrated the EV into its fleet

EICMA 2022: Bimota KB4 RC Cafe Racer Showcased, Revealing Many Details
EICMA 2022: Bimota KB4 RC Cafe Racer Showcased, Revealing Many Details
c&b icon
By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The Bimota KB4 RC is the Cafe Racer twin of the Bimota KB4.

Bimota Working On Adventure Touring Bike Based On Kawasaki H2 SX
Bimota Working On Adventure Touring Bike Based On Kawasaki H2 SX
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 year ago

Bimota CEO Pierluigi Marconi confirmed the new model, and that it will be introduced within the next two years.

EICMA 2021: Bimota KB4 Production Motorcycle Unveiled
EICMA 2021: Bimota KB4 Production Motorcycle Unveiled
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 year ago

The production version of the Bimota KB4 retro motorcycle has made its public debut at the 2021 EICMA Show. Along with the new KB4, Bimota has also revealed a naked RC version of the motorcycle.

EICMA 2019: Supercharged Bimota Tesi H2 Unveiled
EICMA 2019: Supercharged Bimota Tesi H2 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 years ago

Supercharged Bimota Tesi H2 is the product of Kawasaki's stake purchase in legendary Italian motorcycle brand Bimota.

EICMA 2019: Kawasaki To Acquire Stake In Bimota
EICMA 2019: Kawasaki To Acquire Stake In Bimota
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 years ago

All future Bimota motorcycle models will be powered by Kawasaki engines, but Bimota will continue to be an Italian company, based out of Rimini, and run by Italian staff.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • EICMA 2023: Bimota Tera Debuted With Supercharged Kawasaki H2 Engine
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved