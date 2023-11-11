EICMA 2023: Bimota Tera Debuted With Supercharged Kawasaki H2 Engine

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Bimota, known for its custom motorcycles, has unveiled its latest creation, the Tera supercharged cruiser at EICMA 2023. The motorcycle, previewed as a concept in 2022, borrows its engine from the Kawasaki H2 series.



The 999cc, four-cylinder supercharged mill develops 197 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. Stopping power comes from twin 330 mm discs with four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers at the front and a single 220 mm disc with opposed two-piston calipers at the rear. Also included in the package are Kawasaki's ABS system and lean-sensitive traction control. The Tera gets Öhlins TTX36 nitrogen gas-charged shocks with adjustable compression and rebound at the rear though customers can option the bike with Marzocchi semi-active suspension.

The Tera boasts a distinctive aesthetic, drawing inspiration from its Japanese powerplant supplier. The bike showcases stylistic similarities to the Kawasaki Z H2, notably in the headlights and the 'Z'-branded tail light. The mass-forward design places the rider behind an expansive frontal fairing, enhancing both aerodynamics and visual appeal.



A significant departure from convention is the integration of the Tesi front end, a feature previously exclusive to performance naked or sports bikes. Bimota positions the Tera not just as a sports touring machine but as a performance crossover motorcycle, hinting at a blend of on-road prowess and limited off-road capability.

The Tera's versatility is underscored by Bimota's strategic use of different tire configurations and accessory options. Images on the Bimota website reveal two variations - one featuring sport touring tires, and the second sporting heavily grooved rubber and rugged adventure-spec panniers.