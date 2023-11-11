EICMA 2023: Bimota Tera Debuted With Supercharged Kawasaki H2 Engine
11-Nov-23 11:36 AM IST
Highlights
- Powered by 197 bhp, supercharged, 999 cc, four-cylinder engine
- Gets Ohlins suspension with adjustable compression and rebound
- Bears some stylistic similarities to the Kawasaki Z H2
Italian motorcycle manufacturer Bimota, known for its custom motorcycles, has unveiled its latest creation, the Tera supercharged cruiser at EICMA 2023. The motorcycle, previewed as a concept in 2022, borrows its engine from the Kawasaki H2 series.
The 999cc, four-cylinder supercharged mill develops 197 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. Stopping power comes from twin 330 mm discs with four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers at the front and a single 220 mm disc with opposed two-piston calipers at the rear. Also included in the package are Kawasaki's ABS system and lean-sensitive traction control. The Tera gets Öhlins TTX36 nitrogen gas-charged shocks with adjustable compression and rebound at the rear though customers can option the bike with Marzocchi semi-active suspension.
The Tera boasts a distinctive aesthetic, drawing inspiration from its Japanese powerplant supplier. The bike showcases stylistic similarities to the Kawasaki Z H2, notably in the headlights and the 'Z'-branded tail light. The mass-forward design places the rider behind an expansive frontal fairing, enhancing both aerodynamics and visual appeal.
A significant departure from convention is the integration of the Tesi front end, a feature previously exclusive to performance naked or sports bikes. Bimota positions the Tera not just as a sports touring machine but as a performance crossover motorcycle, hinting at a blend of on-road prowess and limited off-road capability.
The Tera's versatility is underscored by Bimota's strategic use of different tire configurations and accessory options. Images on the Bimota website reveal two variations - one featuring sport touring tires, and the second sporting heavily grooved rubber and rugged adventure-spec panniers.
