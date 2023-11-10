Login

Zero Motorcycles Unveils Updated Zero DS and DSR models

In the USA, the 2024 Zero DS is priced at an MSRP of $15,995 (Rs. 13.3 Lakhs), while the 2024 Zero DSR is available for $19,995 (Rs. 16.65 Lakh)
10-Nov-23 04:04 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • The 2024 Zero DS now comes with a larger 14.4 kWh battery.
  • The 2024 Zero DSR has a 15.6 kWh battery, offering a claimed city range of 249 km.
  • The curb weight of Zero DS is 239 kgs, while Zero DSR weighs 242 kg

Zero Motorcycles has taken the wraps off its 2024 dual sport range, which includes the DS and DSR models. The 2024 Zero DS, in particular, has a significant upgrade with a brand-new motor and battery setup.

 

Also Read: 2023 Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Review


The 2024 Zero DS sees an impressive upgrade in its battery pack from the previous 7.2 kWh unit to a 14.4 kWh battery. The claimed range is up to 232 km in the city and 173 km combined. Aside from this, the motorcycle now delivers a peak power of 67.06 bhp at 4,500 rpm and 131 Nm of torque and the bike achieves a top speed of 167 km/h. 

As for charging the 2024 DS with a standard household power socket it takes the bike  9.2 hours to reach 95 per cent. While the level Two charging reduces this time to 4 hours. Talking of specifications, the 2024 DS has a curb weight of 239 kg and a seat height of 828 mm.  

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs


Coming to the other upgraded model, 2024 Zero DSR, the bike comes equipped with a 15.6 kWh battery pack offers a claimed city range of 249 km and a combined range of 161 km. Additionally, peak power for the DSR is rated at 78.9 bhp at 3,650 rpm, with a peak torque of 195 Nm.

Charging the 2024 DSR with a standard household outlet takes 10 hours to reach 95 per cent charge. Using the Level 2 charger reduces this time to 3.9 hours, and a 6 kW rapid charger can cut it down to 1.4 hours.


As for the colour the 2024 DS is available in Quicksand, while the 2024 Zero DSR comes in Silver. In the USA, the 2024 Zero DS is priced at an MSRP of $15,995 (Rs 13.3 Lakhs), while the 2024 Zero DSR is available for $19,995 (Rs 16.65 Lakh).


 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL


 

# Zero Motorcycles# Zero DSR# Zero DS
