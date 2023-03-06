Hero MotoCorp Announces Collaboration With Zero Motorcycles To Develop New Electric Two-Wheelers

Hero MotoCorp has signed an agreement to partner with Zero Motorcycles to produce premium electric motorcycles. Zero motorcycles is a USA-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer whose product line up includes electric off-road bikes, electric adventure bikes, electric street bikes, supermoto and dual-sport bikes. The Indian brand had earlier invested $60 million dollars into Zero motorcycles as part of a $107 million round of financing that included other investors like Polaris and Exor. The partnership aims to make use of Zero’s expertise in developing powertrains and the manufacturing, sourcing, and marketing facilities of Hero MotoCorp.

Zero Motorcycles is known for its range of high-quality premium electric motorcycles, which includes the Zero SR electric street bike pictured above.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said “Our partnership with Zero Motorcycles is a significant milestone in our journey towards ushering in an era of sustainable clean technology in the mobility space. With Zero as our partner, we look forward to accelerate the transition of electric mobility in India and across our global markets.”

The Indian brand had earlier invested 60 million dollars into Zero motorcycles as part of a financing round

Commenting on the venture, Sam Paschel, CEO, Zero Motorcycles, said “We are delighted to have Hero MotoCorp – the world’s largest motorcycle maker – as our partner. Our companies are both committed to transforming the riding experience and bringing remarkable, innovative products to the world. With these shared passions, we look forward to delivering exceptional value, performance and fun for our customers.”

The VIDA V1 Scooter

Hero launched its first electric product in October, the V1 scooter under its emerging mobility brand VIDA, Powered by Hero. The company has also started operations of its public charging centres in in Bengaluru, Delhi and Jaipur. The company has set up 300 charging points, across the three cities.