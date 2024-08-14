Login
Zero FXE Electric Motorcycle Spotted On Test In India

US-based electric motorcycle brand Zero has a partnership with Hero MotoCorp. If launched, the Zero FXE will take on several premium EVs, like the Ultraviolette F77 and others.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Zero FXE electric motorcycle spotted on test in Bengaluru
  • Zero has a partnership with Hero MotoCorp
  • First time a Zero electric has been spied on test in India

It’s been more than a year since Hero MotoCorp announced its partnership with US-based electric bike manufacturer Zero Motorcycles to produce electric motorcycles in India. Now, in 2024,we have the first indication of where that partnership is heading with the first spy shot of the Zero FXE electric motorcycle spotted undergoing tests on public roads in Bengaluru. Does this mean, the FXE will be launched as is? Difficult to say at this point in time. But what is clear is that product development and testing the waters of the Indian market is clearly underway to a certain product strategy for Zero Motorcycles in India.

 

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Announces Collaboration With Zero Motorcycles

Zero FXE m2

The Zero FXE is an electric street bike with a design resembling a supermoto


What is the Zero FXE?


The Zero FXE is a supermoto-styled electric street bike, with the 7.2 kWh battery powering an air-cooled electric motor with a belt final drive. There are no gears, and Showa suspension is used front and rear.  The motor has an output of 34 kW (around 46 bhp) and a strong 106 Nm of torque. The bike has a kerb weight of 135 kg, and a claimed top speed of 136 kmph and maximum claimed range of 161 km in the city, and almost half of that on the highway.

Zero FXE m1

Zero Motorcycles was founded in 2006 and the company has a long line of electric motorcycle products.


Zero Motorcycles - Hero MotoCorp Partnership


Zero is a California-based electric motorcycle manufacturer with a product line-up that includes electric dirt bikes, electric adventure bikes and electric street bikes. It’s one of the well-known electric bike brands from the US, founded in 2006. The company also produces a line of electric motorcycle products for use by law enforcement agencies, including police and military. Zero’s partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, is clearly aimed at the brand’s global strategic expansion. 


 

Zero SRF 1 2022 09 29 T14 15 43 693 Z

For Hero, the partnership provides much needed access to Zero’s EV capability, and for Zero it’s access to the world’s largest motorcycle market, that is India, as well as other markets where Hero has strong existing presence.Hero’s partnership with Zero is aimed at making use of Zero’s expertise in developing electric powertrains, while Hero’s manufacturing, sourcing and marketing facilities will be used for a new range of EV products. More details are expected on the partnership in the coming months.

 

(Main Image Source)

# Zero FXE# Zero Motorcycles# Zero Motorcycles electric bikes# Zero Motorcycles Hero MotoCorp# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Electric Two-wheelers# Electric Mobility
