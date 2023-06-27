Zero Motorcycles Files Patents For Liquid-Cooled Electric Motor

Leading US-based electric motorcycle brand Zero Motorcycles has filed patents for a liquid-cooled electric motor. The patent application has been filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office and details the design of the motor enclosure. Now, liquid-cooling for electric motors isn’t a new concept as such. Energica and Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire both use liquid-cooling to improve performance. Zero’s design in the patent filing seeks to improve the system, in the way how the liquid-cooling system is packaged and to improve cooling efficiency.

Zero Motorcycles is one of the leading electric motorcycle manfacturers based in the US, and has a range of products.

The news is important considering earlier this year, India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp signed an agreement with Zero Motorcycles to co-develop premium electric motorcycles. Now, Zero’s product line-up includes electric off-road bikes, electric adventure bikes, street bikes, sport bikes, as well as dual-sport bikes, all with electric powertrains. In recent years, Zero, which is a leading electric two-wheeler brand, has been looking to expand its scope of operations from producing electric motorcycles to being a supplier of electric powertrains.

The patent filings show a Zero SR-F as the outline to illustrate the electric motor. The radiator will be placed in a conventional position where petrol-powered motorcycles have the radiator.

Zero’s partnership with Hero MotoCorp will expand beyond the scope of product development to include and use Zero’s expertise in developing powertrains and manufacturing, sourcing and marketing facilities of Hero MotoCorp. The idea, ostensibly, is to use Zero’s expertise and technical know-how, and combine with Hero’s manufacturing capabilities and global footprint.

Zero's electric bikes include street bikes, dual-sport and off-road models.

Adding a liquid-cooled system for Zero’s electric motors will likely propel Zero’s future powertrain development, which not only includes the partnership with Hero MotoCorp, but also a 10-year partnership with Polaris to provide electric powertrain technology for off-road vehicles and snowmobiles.