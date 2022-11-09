EICMA 2022: TVS Eurogrip Reveals New Touring And Off-Road Tyres

TVS Eurogrip launched two new tyre ranges for global markets at the ongoing EICMA motorcycle show 2022. The new releases included the Roadhound range and the off-road-centric Climber XC range.

The new Eurogrip Roadhound is targeted at sport tourers and features dual compound technology on rear radial sizes. The company says that the range offers excellent grip in dry and wet conditions while also offering improved handling. The new range will be available from early 2023 with a size range covering both radial and x-ply applications.

The Roadhound range is targeted at sport tourers and will be available in radial and x-ply sizes

The Climber XC meanwhile is targeted at more off-road-centric applications such as motocross, enduro and cross-country application. The company says the tyres have been developed with inputs from motocross and enduro racing and provide excellent traction and lateral support on a variety of surfaces.

“All Eurogrip products are the result of multiple development cycles aimed at bringing together the best of all the tyre components” said Silvio Montanari, Head of R&D activities at the Milan Global Product Design Center, “3D modeling and FEA based predictive technology are complemented with extended testing in both indoor and outdoor real life conditions, stressing the tyre in order to ensure it is properly tuned before being released to the market. Roadhound and Climber XC are two prime examples of this approach, as they have been carefully scrutinized in every step of development to make sure their performances exceed rider expectations.”

The new range aside the Eurogrip stall also had on display a range of its global offerings including the E-Torq range of electric scooter tyres.