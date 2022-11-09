EICMA 2022: Energica Introduces Electric Bikes With More Range

Italian electric motorcycle brand Energica has displayed its new models at the EICMA 2022 show in Milan. The company’s 2023 line-up will get more torque and offer more range, thanks to a re-engineered EMCE electric motor, and revised battery chemistry. At the EICMA 2022 show, Energica showcased three models, the EsseEsse9+, Ego+ and Eva Ribelle, increasing range by 5 per cent and torque of the motor getting a bump of 7 Nm.

According to the company, this results in an extra 35 Nm of rear wheel torque, while all three models now offer 420 km range in city riding, over 250 km range in combined city and highway riding, and 200 km range of highway riding. A DC fast charger offers 0 to 80 per cent charge in 40 minutes.

The Energica Experia is an electric sports touring motorcycle with 115 Nm of maximum torque and claimed range of 250 km.



The Energica Experia, an electric touring machine which was shown earlier this year at the Mugello circuit, retains its 115 Nm of torque. The increase in range of the other three models are now at par with the Experia. All bikes feature a 4.3-inch TFT colour console (with a slightly bigger 5-inch console for the Experia), four riding modes – urban, eco, rain and sport, as well as three customizable modes for the Experia, and four regenerative maps – low, medium, high and off. Traction control is standard, as is cruise control and park assist. All bikes feature a keyless system and the Experia will be available in two new colours, white flame and metal black.

The Energica Experia has been showcased at the EICMA 2022 show in two new colours.



The Italian electric bike manufacturer produces some of the most powerful electric drivetrains for two-wheelers, and also to be showcased at the EICMA show is a liquid-cooled, permanent magnet motor which the company claims weighs just 26 kg and revs up to 13,000 rpm. Energica is looking for partners to make its India debut and recent reports indicate that the Italian company is in talks with Indian two-wheeler manufacturers for a possible partnership.

Energica is the supplier for the MotoE World Cup since 2019, and its experience in the premier electric racing championship certainly seem to have given the company learnings on endurance, high performance and quick charging, all qualities which are likely to make the company something to look out for in the electric motorcycle segment in future.