Energica To Be MotoE Supplier Till 2022

Italian electric motorcycle brand Energica has has got a contract extension to continue being the single motorcycle supplier to the MotoE World Cup.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
Energica has got a contract extension to be the single motorcycle supplier for MotoE till 2022
Energica has got a contract extension to be the single motorcycle supplier for MotoE till 2022

Highlights

  • Energica gets contract extension from Dorna Sports for MotoE class
  • The Energica Corsa will continue to be used in MotoE
  • Energica had a three-year contract with Dorna Sports

Italian brand Energica will continue to be the single motorcycle supplier to the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup until 2022. A latest extension of the contract with Energica will see the Energica Ego Corsa maintain its place as a world leader in electric motorcycle racing, at least for one more season. Energica has been the single motorcycle supplier since MotoE began in 2019. Based in Modena, Energica are the creators of the world's first Italian racing-spec electric motorcycle, and the brand is owned by the CRP Group.

Also Read: Energica Sets Up MotoE Department

energica electric motorcycles

Energica has a range of road-legal electric motorcycles

"We're absolutely thrilled and excited to continue being the single manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE World Cup in 2022. Bringing our know-how into this project and creating a winning synergy together with Dorna and Enel has resulted in an incredible advantage for the World Cup. MotoE can count not only on a close-knit team, but on a new joint expertise that has brought on screen a new series with new technology, as well as a new format live for fans at the racetrack and on TV to enjoy. Our footprint? Teaming up together to push the boundaries of innovation further into the world of motorsport. The Electric Motor Valley finally landed in the world of two-wheeled motorsport; we have convinced even the most skeptical motorcycle racing enthusiasts and we aim at continuing to ensure them with the most exciting and thrilling show in full electric," said Livia Cevolini, CEO, Energica Motor Company.

Also Read: Italian Performance Electric Bike Brand Energica May Make India Debut

wkuzx1718f

The Energica Ego Corsa is used in the MotoE class

"Our Ego Corsa machines have been highly praised by the riders taking part in this innovative series and MotoE has proven to be an invaluable platform for Energica's business strategies and technological advancements. These first two seasons have helped build a tremendous amount of experience which is constantly transferred to our road models. From race to road we will keep up the good work," Cevolini added.

Energica had a three-year contract with Dorna to supply bikes to the electric racing series, which included a clear technical roadmap from the Italian brand. With the MotoE series effectively losing a year of development because of the coronavirus, it thus makes a bit of sense for Energica to remain on for an additional year. It's still unclear how long the MotoE event will continue to be a single supplier event, or will other manufacturers be allowed to participate in the all-electric race class in future.

