BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Big Single-Cylinder Engine Motorcycles

The new BSA Gold Star 650, an authentic modern classic roadster, stays true to the design language of the 1950s and ‘60s BSA Gold Star models. It also boasts of a big-bore single-cylinder engine, which is said to have a strong torque spread from low revs and strong mid-range performance as well. The character and power delivery of a big-capacity single-cylinder engine is something which was almost the default configuration of motorcycles in the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Here's a close look at the new BSA Gold Star 650:

The BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched in India with prices ranging from Rs. 3 - 3.35 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Today’s motorcycles, including the latest modern classic roadsters, have moved on to parallel-twin formats, with the single-cylinder engine relegated to a few entry-level models. When the BSA Motorcycle brand was revived by Classic Legends, it was a deliberate move to use a big bore single-cylinder engine, to stay as close to the original Gold Star models from the past, but also to offer performance and spread of torque to give the new Gold Star 650 a unique character and personality. Here’s a look at 5 motorcycles with big-bore single-cylinder engines that are in production right now.

The BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.



BSA Gold Star 650



The newest modern classic roadster, the BSA Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve DOHC engine which puts out a claimed 44.4 bhp at 4,000 rpm and 55 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine has a 5-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch, and several internal enhancements have been done to improve noise, vibrations and harshness (NVH), with a balancer shaft with helical gear to cancel out vibrations from the movement of the piston. Also included is a high inertia magneto which is said to offer better low-speed tractability. The torque spread of the BSA Gold Star 650 is what is one of the most talked about characteristics, as well as refined performance, even if it’s a single-cylinder engine.

The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono has the most powerful single-cylinder engine in the world right now!

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono



The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono boasts of having the most powerful single-cylinder engine in the world right now. The 659 cc Superquadro Mono engine can rev up to 10,250 rpm, with a claimed output of 76 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. . The new 698 Mono, part of the Hypermotard family, has been derived from the 1,285 cc, Superquadro L-twin engine of the Ducati 1299 Panigale. Along with the powerful single-cylinder engine, the Hypermotard 698 Mono has a dry weight of just 151 kg. In India, it’s priced at Rs. 16.50 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 452 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.



Royal Enfield Himalayan 450



Royal Enfield’s 500 cc single-cylinder engine may have become history, but the brand’s adventure bike now gets a more powerful and bigger displacement 452 cc, single-cylinder engine. Dubbed the Sherpa 450, the Royal Enfield Himalayan’s engine is the brand’s first liquid-cooled unit, and makes 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The Sherpa 450 idles at 1,300 rpm and can reach a maximum engine speed of 8,750 rpm. Its torque is spread across a wide band, ranging from 3,000 rpm to 8,000 rpm. The Sherpa 450 also gets a modern 4-valve DOHC top-end, and is mated to a six-speed transmission, with a slip and assist clutch.

The Kawasaki KLR 650 has been in production since the late 1980s and is powered by a 652 cc, single-cylinder engine.



Kawasaki KLR 650



The Kawasaki KLR 650 may not be offered on sale in India, but it’s quite a well-known adventure motorcycle that has stood the test of time. The Kawasaki KLR 650 has been in production since 1987. It has seen various updates and changes over the years but has maintained its reputation as a dependable dual-sport motorcycle.It features a 651 cc single-cylinder engine, which provides a good balance of power and fuel efficiency. The KLR 650 is popular among adventure riders and commuters due to its rugged design, large fuel tank, and comfortable riding position. It’s only been a couple of years since the Kawasaki KLR 650 was introduced with fuel injection. The 652 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve DOHC engine puts out 40 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 53 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm.

The Suzuki DR 650 is powered by a 644 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.



Suzuki DR 650



The Suzuki DR 650, introduced in the early 1990s, is a dual-sport motorcycle known for its versatility and durability. It features a 644 cc single-cylinder engine, designed for both on-road and off-road use. Over the years, the DR 650 has undergone several updates to improve performance and comfort. Although never available on sale in India, an updated Suzuki DR 650 has been announced for 2025 in the US market, and its 644 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine is rated to produce 34 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 45.3 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Widely regarded as a versatile and durable dual-sport motorcycle, the DR 650 is valued for its balance of off-road capability and on-road comfort, making it a popular choice among adventure riders and those who need a reliable bike for a variety of terrains.



