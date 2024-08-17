Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Toyota BeltaRenault KardianMaserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New Kodiaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 1050Triumph Daytona 660Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison

Here’s how the new BSA Gold Star 650 stacks up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The BSA Gold Star 650 gets a single-cylinder engine with 5-speed gearbox
  • The Interceptor 650 gets a parallel twin motor with 6-speed gearbox
  • Both bikes are priced quite close to each other

Mahindra-owned Classis Legends has finally introduced the BSA brand in India, and the first model from the iconic marque is called the BSA Gold Star 650. It’s a 650 cc modern classic motorcycle and the largest motorcycle across all three brands (Jawa, Yezdi, BSA) represented by Classic Legends. The bike directly competes with the highly popular Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650. Now, you will have to wait for a while before we compare the two bikes, but for now, here’s how the bikes stack up against each other on paper. 

 

Also read: BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Highlights
 

BSA Gold Star 650

The BSA Gold Star 650 marks the entry of the iconic British brand in India

 

Design and Size 

 

Both motorcycles trace their roots to classic British bikes of the 70s and 80s, and both have an impressive stance with bold colours and chrome treatment. With regards to sheer size, the BSA Gold Star 650 does look bigger than the Interceptor 650, but the numbers are very close to each other. The Interceptor comes with a shorter wheelbase, however, it’s the Gold Star that gets the lower seat height. BSA’s contender is lighter by a good 17 kg, but it also comes with a slightly smaller fuel tank.

 

Also read: BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh
 

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Static 1

The Interceptor is heavier but gets a shorter wheelbase and a larger fuel tank

 

DimensionsBSA Gold Star 650Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Wheelbase1425 mm1398 mm
Seat Height780 mm804 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity12 litres13.7 litres
Kerb Weight201 kg218 kg

 

Engine

 

BSA Gold Star 650 9

The Gold Star 650 comes with a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a 5-speed gearbox

 

Also read: BSA Gold Star 650: In Pictures 
 

Compared to the 649 cc, parallel-twin motor of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the Gold Star 650 comes with a big bore single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, with a displacement of 652 cc. The engine has been jointly developed by Rotax and BSA and updated with modern tech. The engine is tuned to make 44.3 bhp @ 6500 rpm and develop a peak torque of 55 Nm @ 4000 rpm, however, it’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

 

2023 RE Interceptor 650 1

The Interceptor 650 packs a parallel twin motor that comes with a 6-speed gearbox

 

As for the Interceptor 650, it comes with an oil + air cooled 648 cc in-line four-cylinder, motor that makes. It’s a single overhead single overhead camshaft engine compared to the double overhead camshaft motor of the Gold Star. On paper, it’s slightly more powerful at 47 bhp @ 7250 rpm, but lesser torque at 52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm. That said you do get a 6-speed gearbox.

 

SpecificationsBSA Gold Star 650Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Displacement652 cc 648 cc 
Engine TypeLiquid Cooled, Single-Cylinder DOHCOil + Air Cooled Inline Twin-Cylinder, SOHC
Max Power44.3 bhp @ 6500 rpm47 bhp @ 7250 rpm
Peak Torque55 Nm @ 4000 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 Nm
Transmission5-Speed6-Speed

 

Features

 

BSA Gold Star 650 5

Both bikes come with some modern features 

 

Despite their classic appearance, both bikes are loaded with some modern features like LED headlights, a twin-pod analogue cluster with digital readouts and a USB charger. However, while Royal Enfield offered the option to get alloy wheels with select variants of the Interceptor 650, all trim options of the BSA Gold Star 650 come with wire-spoked wheels. 

 

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Detail Instrument dials

The Interceptor 650's features list is slightly better

 

Both bikes get a 320 mm disc up front, and while the Gold Star gets a 255 mm disc at the rear, the Interceptor 650 comes with a smaller 240 mm rear disc. Both come with a double cradle frame chassis, with telescopic front forks, and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload at the rear. Dual-channel ABS too is standard on both bikes.

# BSA Gold Star 650# BSA Gold Star# Gold Star 650# Royal Enfield Interceptor 650# Interceptor 650# Royal Enfield# Motorcycles# Bikes# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Revived British motorcycle brand BSA has officially entered the Indian market with the new Gold Star 650. Here are the top 5 highlights of the motorcycle:
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Highlights
  • The Gold Star 650 is currently the only motorcycle in the company’s portfolio, and it has been launched in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs 3 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
    BSA Gold Star 650: In Pictures
  • BSA Motorcycles is a British-origin motorcycle brand which has been revived by Classic Legends Private Limited. The new Gold Star 650 is the first new model.
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.00 Lakh
  • The Gold Star 650 is a modern classic which is already on sale in select international markets
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launch Highlights: Price, Specifications, Images
  • The motorcycle is powered by a 652 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill while following a modern classic design
    BSA Gold Star 650 Launch Tomorrow

Latest News

  • The successor to the Huracan drops the naturally aspirated V10 in favour of a twin-turbo V8 that revvs all the way to 10,000 rpm.
    907 BHP Lamborghini Temerario Debuts With Twin-Turbo V8 Hybrid Powertrain
  • Citroen has revealed complete prices for its SUV-coupe which will be offered in six variants spread across two engine options.
    Citroen Basalt Variant Wise Prices Revealed; Turbo-Petrol Range Start At Rs 11.49 Lakh
  • The Ola Roadster X is the most affordable motorcycle on sale from Ola with prices ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1 lakh
    Ola Roadster X: Top 10 Stats About Ola’s Most Affordable e-Motorcycle
  • Here’s how the new BSA Gold Star 650 stacks up against the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 on paper.
    BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
  • After the S1 line-up, Ola plans to introduce the S2 and S3 scooter line-up with city, tourer and sport in the former along with grand tourer and grand adventure in the latter.
    Ola Teases 5 New E-Scooters; Tourer And Adventure Scooters On The Cards
  • Revived British motorcycle brand BSA has officially entered the Indian market with the new Gold Star 650. Here are the top 5 highlights of the motorcycle:
    BSA Gold Star 650: Top 5 Highlights
  • Is Yamaha’s RW series going to borrow cues from its classic models, like the iconic Yamaha RD 350? That’s the big question, since there’s a RW 350 model which is also patented.
    Yamaha Files Patents For RW Model Series: Will It Be A Retro-Styled Range?
  • The S Plus variant is effectively the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof.
    Hyundai Venue S Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 9.36 Lakh
  • Under its Roadster Series, the company launched three electric bikes varying in design, kWh battery pack, and price.
    Ola Roadster Series Electric Motorcycles: Top 5 Highlights
  • Leaked images provide the first look at the Huracan successor with full details on the car to be unveiled later tonight.
    Lamborghini Temerario Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Popular BSA Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved