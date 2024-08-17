BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
3 mins read
Published on August 17, 2024
Highlights
- The BSA Gold Star 650 gets a single-cylinder engine with 5-speed gearbox
- The Interceptor 650 gets a parallel twin motor with 6-speed gearbox
- Both bikes are priced quite close to each other
Mahindra-owned Classis Legends has finally introduced the BSA brand in India, and the first model from the iconic marque is called the BSA Gold Star 650. It’s a 650 cc modern classic motorcycle and the largest motorcycle across all three brands (Jawa, Yezdi, BSA) represented by Classic Legends. The bike directly competes with the highly popular Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650. Now, you will have to wait for a while before we compare the two bikes, but for now, here’s how the bikes stack up against each other on paper.
The BSA Gold Star 650 marks the entry of the iconic British brand in India
Design and Size
Both motorcycles trace their roots to classic British bikes of the 70s and 80s, and both have an impressive stance with bold colours and chrome treatment. With regards to sheer size, the BSA Gold Star 650 does look bigger than the Interceptor 650, but the numbers are very close to each other. The Interceptor comes with a shorter wheelbase, however, it’s the Gold Star that gets the lower seat height. BSA’s contender is lighter by a good 17 kg, but it also comes with a slightly smaller fuel tank.
The Interceptor is heavier but gets a shorter wheelbase and a larger fuel tank
|Dimensions
|BSA Gold Star 650
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Wheelbase
|1425 mm
|1398 mm
|Seat Height
|780 mm
|804 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|12 litres
|13.7 litres
|Kerb Weight
|201 kg
|218 kg
Engine
The Gold Star 650 comes with a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a 5-speed gearbox
Compared to the 649 cc, parallel-twin motor of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the Gold Star 650 comes with a big bore single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, with a displacement of 652 cc. The engine has been jointly developed by Rotax and BSA and updated with modern tech. The engine is tuned to make 44.3 bhp @ 6500 rpm and develop a peak torque of 55 Nm @ 4000 rpm, however, it’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The Interceptor 650 packs a parallel twin motor that comes with a 6-speed gearbox
As for the Interceptor 650, it comes with an oil + air cooled 648 cc in-line four-cylinder, motor that makes. It’s a single overhead single overhead camshaft engine compared to the double overhead camshaft motor of the Gold Star. On paper, it’s slightly more powerful at 47 bhp @ 7250 rpm, but lesser torque at 52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm. That said you do get a 6-speed gearbox.
|Specifications
|BSA Gold Star 650
|Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
|Displacement
|652 cc
|648 cc
|Engine Type
|Liquid Cooled, Single-Cylinder DOHC
|Oil + Air Cooled Inline Twin-Cylinder, SOHC
|Max Power
|44.3 bhp @ 6500 rpm
|47 bhp @ 7250 rpm
|Peak Torque
|55 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|52.3 Nm @ 5150 Nm
|Transmission
|5-Speed
|6-Speed
Features
Both bikes come with some modern features
Despite their classic appearance, both bikes are loaded with some modern features like LED headlights, a twin-pod analogue cluster with digital readouts and a USB charger. However, while Royal Enfield offered the option to get alloy wheels with select variants of the Interceptor 650, all trim options of the BSA Gold Star 650 come with wire-spoked wheels.
The Interceptor 650's features list is slightly better
Both bikes get a 320 mm disc up front, and while the Gold Star gets a 255 mm disc at the rear, the Interceptor 650 comes with a smaller 240 mm rear disc. Both come with a double cradle frame chassis, with telescopic front forks, and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload at the rear. Dual-channel ABS too is standard on both bikes.