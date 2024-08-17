BSA Gold Star 650 vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650: Specifications Comparison

Mahindra-owned Classis Legends has finally introduced the BSA brand in India, and the first model from the iconic marque is called the BSA Gold Star 650. It’s a 650 cc modern classic motorcycle and the largest motorcycle across all three brands (Jawa, Yezdi, BSA) represented by Classic Legends. The bike directly competes with the highly popular Royal Enfield’s Interceptor 650. Now, you will have to wait for a while before we compare the two bikes, but for now, here’s how the bikes stack up against each other on paper.

The BSA Gold Star 650 marks the entry of the iconic British brand in India

Design and Size

Both motorcycles trace their roots to classic British bikes of the 70s and 80s, and both have an impressive stance with bold colours and chrome treatment. With regards to sheer size, the BSA Gold Star 650 does look bigger than the Interceptor 650, but the numbers are very close to each other. The Interceptor comes with a shorter wheelbase, however, it’s the Gold Star that gets the lower seat height. BSA’s contender is lighter by a good 17 kg, but it also comes with a slightly smaller fuel tank.

The Interceptor is heavier but gets a shorter wheelbase and a larger fuel tank

Dimensions BSA Gold Star 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Wheelbase 1425 mm 1398 mm Seat Height 780 mm 804 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres 13.7 litres Kerb Weight 201 kg 218 kg

Engine

The Gold Star 650 comes with a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a 5-speed gearbox

Compared to the 649 cc, parallel-twin motor of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the Gold Star 650 comes with a big bore single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, with a displacement of 652 cc. The engine has been jointly developed by Rotax and BSA and updated with modern tech. The engine is tuned to make 44.3 bhp @ 6500 rpm and develop a peak torque of 55 Nm @ 4000 rpm, however, it’s mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The Interceptor 650 packs a parallel twin motor that comes with a 6-speed gearbox

As for the Interceptor 650, it comes with an oil + air cooled 648 cc in-line four-cylinder, motor that makes. It’s a single overhead single overhead camshaft engine compared to the double overhead camshaft motor of the Gold Star. On paper, it’s slightly more powerful at 47 bhp @ 7250 rpm, but lesser torque at 52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm. That said you do get a 6-speed gearbox.

Specifications BSA Gold Star 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Displacement 652 cc 648 cc Engine Type Liquid Cooled, Single-Cylinder DOHC Oil + Air Cooled Inline Twin-Cylinder, SOHC Max Power 44.3 bhp @ 6500 rpm 47 bhp @ 7250 rpm Peak Torque 55 Nm @ 4000 rpm 52.3 Nm @ 5150 Nm Transmission 5-Speed 6-Speed

Features

Both bikes come with some modern features

Despite their classic appearance, both bikes are loaded with some modern features like LED headlights, a twin-pod analogue cluster with digital readouts and a USB charger. However, while Royal Enfield offered the option to get alloy wheels with select variants of the Interceptor 650, all trim options of the BSA Gold Star 650 come with wire-spoked wheels.

The Interceptor 650's features list is slightly better

Both bikes get a 320 mm disc up front, and while the Gold Star gets a 255 mm disc at the rear, the Interceptor 650 comes with a smaller 240 mm rear disc. Both come with a double cradle frame chassis, with telescopic front forks, and twin gas-charged shock absorbers with adjustable preload at the rear. Dual-channel ABS too is standard on both bikes.