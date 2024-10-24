Mahindra Inaugurates New Crash Test Facility, Battery Cell Research Lab
- Passive Safety Lab can support crash testing in compliance with BNCAP
- Also supports Australian and European NCAP standards
- Battery & Cell Research Lab will focus on the R&D of battery cells and packs
Mahindra has announced the inauguration of two new test facilities located in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. These are the Passive Safety Lab (PSL), the Cell Research Laboratory, and the Battery Proto Build Shop, with an investment of over Rs 300 crores. The PSL is designed to support crash testing in compliance with the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP) as well as Australian and European NCAP standards. Meanwhile, the Battery & Cell Research Lab will focus on the research, analysis, and development of battery cells, modules, and packs.
The PSL includes two crash areas: one with a 100-ton capacity movable block, an octagonal filming pit, and high-speed lighting systems, and another with a fixed block featuring a 306-meter effective track length. The facility is capable of testing vehicles weighing up to 4 tons at speeds up to 120 kmph.
The lab can conduct a range of crash tests, including:
- Offset Deformable Barrier Test
- Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test
- Pole Impact Test with Flying Floor
- Rear Impact Test (in line with regulatory requirements and BNCAP)
Additionally, the lab is equipped to perform:
- Movable Progressive Deformable Barrier Test
- Advanced Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test
- Full Frontal Tests (in compliance with Euro NCAP)
Mahindra states that a special crash testing area has been developed specifically for electric vehicles (EVs), complete with a fixed block and garages for detailed observation. The facility also includes dedicated preparation workshops, tear-down areas, painting zones, and soaking rooms. Mahindra has also made provisions for future upgrades, with plans to add capabilities for angular car-to-car tests and rollover tests.
