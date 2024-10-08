Login
Mahindra XUV 3XO Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 30,000; Range Now Starts At Rs 7.79 Lakh

Mahindra has increased prices of the XUV 3XO compact SUV for the first time since its launch.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • XUV 3XO gets a maximum price hike of Rs 30,000
  • Prices remain unchanged for top variants
  • Price hike affects selected variants

Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO back in April 2024 at an introductory price range of Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, it appears the introductory scheme has ended, and thus Mahindra has hiked prices of the compact SUV by up to Rs 30,000. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top

 

Mahindra 3 XO 21

 

The MX1, MX2 1.2-litre petrol MT, and AX5 1.2-litre AT versions have received the maximum hike of Rs 30,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the MX2 Pro 1.2-litre petrol MT/AT, MX3 1.2-litre petrol MT/AT, and AX5L 1.2-litre petrol MT/AT versions have become costlier by Rs. 25,000. Similarly, the MX2 Pro 1.5-litre diesel MT, MX3 1.5-litre diesel MT/AMT, and AX5 1.5-litre diesel MT/AMT versions have received a price hike of Rs 10,000, respectively. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Nexon, Brezza, Sonet And Venue: Dimensions, Engines, Prices Compared

 

Mahindra 3 XO 2

 

The XUV 3XO is offered in nine variants: MX1, MX2, MX2 Pro, MX3, MX3 Pro, AX5, AX5 L, AX7, and AX7 L. Prices for the model now range between Rs 7.79 lakh and go up to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom). 

 

Under the hood, the XUV 3XO is offered with three engine options: two petrol and one diesel. The 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine delivers 110 bhp and 200 Nm of torque, while the 1.2-litre'mStallion’ T-GDi petrol engine produces 130 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine generates 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All engines are paired with a manual transmission, but the turbo-petrol options can also be had with a six-speed torque converter from Aisin, whereas the diesel engine is available with a six-speed automated manual transmission.

 

Popular Mahindra Models

