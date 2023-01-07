New BMW 7 Series Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 1.70 Crore

BMW has launched the new seventh-gen 7 Series in India, priced at Rs. 1.70 crore (ex-showroom, India) for the 740i M Sport variant. The new 7 Series sits upon a heavily revised iteration of BMW’s CLAR platform along with showcasing a new design direction from the brand.

The 2023 7-Series gets a split headlamp design.

Starting with the design, the new 7 Series certainly looks bolder than before with an even larger grille and a split headlamp design with the daytime running lamps along the edge of the bonnet with the main light clusters sitting lower down on the bumper. Move to the sides and there is little fus to the design. The 7 Series retains the traditional three-box sedan design with a prominent shoulder line running the length of the vehicle. Round the back, the tail-lamps are slimmer than the outgoing model along with getting new LED light guides while the bumper too is new.

The rear end gets a redesigned bumper and slimmer tail-lights.

Inside, the cabin too is heavily revised from the previous-gen model. The layered dashboard gets a new touch-sensitive controls on the centre console while the central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster are now housed in a free-standing single-piece curved unit. The digital instrument cluster is still a familiar 12.3-inch unit while the touchscreen in now upsized to 14.9-inches and runs the latest BMW iDrive 8. Rear seat occupants meanwhile get individual tablets built into the doors to control functions such as seat recline and more instead of physical switches.

The 7 Series has also grown in size over the outgoing model with the new-gen luxury flagship being longer and wider than the outgoing model.

The new BMW 7-Series has grown in proportions, and is wider than the outgoing car.

Coming to the engines, the India-spec car is available with a 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The diesel engine will arrive later on.

The new 7 Series goes up against the likes of the Mercedes S-class and the Audi A8 L in the Indian market.