BMW, Rolls Royce Recall Over 79,000 Cars In The USA Due To Brake System Malfunction

BMW of North America has issued a recall for a range of vehicles due to potential issues with the integrated brake (IB) system. The recall affects various models, including the 2023 X1 xDrive28i, 2024 X5 sDrive40i, X6M, Rolls Royce Spectre, and others, totaling an estimated 79,670 vehicles. The company has identified a malfunction in the IB system, which could lead to a loss of power brake assist and impact the proper functioning of the Antilock Brake (ABS) and Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) systems.



The malfunction poses serious safety concerns as a loss of power brake assist may result in an extended stopping distance, increasing the risk of a collision. Furthermore, the compromised ABS and DSC systems could lead to a loss of control over the vehicle, heightening the likelihood of accidents.



It's crucial to note that while the IB system may experience a reduction in power assist, the fully mechanical braking system remains unaffected and is available to slow and stop the vehicle. The emergency function of brake force distribution is also operational. Additionally, the parking (emergency) brake would automatically activate to enhance braking performance and maintain control.



Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified and advised to visit an authorised BMW center or Rolls-Royce Motor Cars dealer for inspection and complimentary replacement of the faulty system. The company assures that if the issue occurred prior to the recall, the remedy would be covered by the BMW/Rolls-Royce Motor Cars New Vehicle Limited Warranty program, eliminating the need for reimbursement. Customers are urged to pay attention to warning lamps and messages in the instrument cluster, indicating a potential issue with the IB system.



