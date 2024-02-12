Login

BMW 7 Protection Launched In India; Features VR9 Armour, Motorised Doors

According to the brand, this new model ensures protection from attacks with firearms or explosives as well as drone attacks. It also comes with a self-sealing fuel tank.
By Shams Raza Naqvi

4 mins read

Published on February 12, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The 7 Protection is the first launch in 2024 from BMW India
  • It is lighter than its predecessor by around 200 kg
  • The sedan gets run flats with rear-wheel steering for a lesser turning radius

Barely a few months after unveiling the new generation of the armoured version of the 7 series, now called 7 protection, the German luxury carmaker has launched it in the Indian market. The 7 protection along with the i7 protection made its public debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich and has become the first launched from BMW India for 2024. 

 

 

At the heart of the armoured luxury sedan is the BMW protection core which consists of a specialized self-supporting body structure crafted from armour steel for the first time. You also get additional armour for the underbody and roof, along with armoured glass. Owing to this the car meets stringent class VR9 protection standards, with the window glasses getting an even higher level. This, according to the brand, the new model ensures protection from attacks with firearms or explosives as well as drone attacks. The fuel tank comes with a with special casing and seals itself after being hit by a bullet to prevent any loss of fuel.

 

Also Read: Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More

 

The armoured car can reach a top speed of 210 kmph despite its massive 4-tonne weight. 

 

A new 4.4-litre eight-cylinder engine along with 48V mild hybrid technology does the duty on the sedan. It makes 524 bhp along with 750 Nm and goes from 0 to 100 kmph in 6.6 seconds. The armoured car can reach a top speed of 210 kmph despite its massive weight. At approximately 4 tonnes, the 7 protection is about double the weight of the regular 7 series. BMW says it’s lighter by 200 kgs when compared to its predecessor and this along with increased body rigidity (owing to Protection Core) promises impressive levels of agility.

 

Run-flats can go for 30 km at 80 kmph even in after a total loss of pressure. 

 

The sedan as expected is fitted with run-flat tyres which ensure that the car can cover a fair distance even without any tyre pressure. Specially made by Michelin, the 20-inch light-alloy wheels ensure that the occupants can still go for 30 km at 80 kmph even in the event of a total loss of pressure. The new 7 Series Protection also gets Active Steering for rear wheels to reduce the turning radius of this big car. 

 

Also Read: BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance

The 7 protection looks similar to the regular 7 series with an M Sport package so that it is not easily identifiable in a convoy of cars. 

 

Highlights on the exterior include a standard illuminated BMW kidney Iconic Glow while crystal headlights are an option. Inside as expected you get a whole lot of luxury which includes a Bowers & Wilkins diamond surround sound system with a 1,265-watt digital amplifier and 28 speakers. Heated and ventilated seats for the front and rear occupants are also standard.

 

A cabin is a perfect combination of Luxury and Safety. 

 

For the first time on a BMW, you get motorised assistance for opening and closing the doors each weighing around 200 kg. They can also be closed automatically at the touch of a button from inside. Electrically operated roller sunblinds extend horizontally from the B-pillar towards the C-pillar and also come with a ‘spy position’ where they remain open by just around ten cm to offer a glimpse of the outside world. There’s an electric heating function for both the windscreen and the front sections of the side windows while a cool box is also provided between the rear seats.

 

You need special permission from the Govt to buy this armoured car. 

The new BMW 7 Series Protection also offers additional features such as a fresh-air supply system, a fire extinguisher with automatic and manual discharge, flashing lights, radio transceivers and flag poles. Since the sedan is highly bespoke the actual cost will depend on the buyer's requirements but even at its lowest, it will cost upwards of Rs. 10 crore. Special permission from the Union Home Ministry can only get you this car and the delivery could take at least 6-8 months once the order is placed. 

