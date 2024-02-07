Login

Five Factory-Built Armoured Cars And SUVs: Audi A8L Security, BMW X5 Protection And More

While a bevy of specialty firms offer the option of armouring up existing vehicles, there are some manufacturers that offer enhanced protection from the factory.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on February 7, 2024

Story
  • Multiple carmakers in Europe offer armoured variants of its cars/SUVs
  • Notable brands include Mercedes, BMW and Audi
  • Armoured vehicles offered up to VR10 levels of ballistics protection

Armoured vehicles are not just limited to military service but in modern times have been pressed into service for heads of state, politicians and other important dignitaries and VIPs across the globe. While some such as the infamous Cadillac Beast are custom-built, some car companies offer armoured models based on their regular product line-up. Here we take a look at some of these:

 

Audi A8L Security

 

Audi offers the option of converting its flagship luxury limousine into a discrete armoured vehicle offering one of the highest levels of occupant protection. While on the outside it may look little different to the standard A8L, the car features several enhancements – including layers of high-strength steel and special aluminium alloy armouring under the surface to withstand both bullets and explosions at close range as well as multilayered ballistic glass.

 

Also read: Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
 

Also Read: 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Unveiled; Gets Updated Front-End With Selectable DRL Patterns

 

Additional bits include a self-sealing fuel tank, special run-flat tyres allowing the car to drive away even with fully-deflated tyres and even explosive bolts in the doors to blow the hinges to evacuate the vehicle. There’s also the option of an external fire suppression system as well as a sealed cabin with a fresh air circulation system to keep air-borne elements out. The mechanicals too are beefed up to support all the additional weight while a V8 engine sits under the bonnet.

 

BMW X5 Protection VR6

 

 

Also read: Facelifted BMW X5 Protection VR6 Armoured SUV Revealed
 

BMW launched its latest X5 Protection in late 2023 offering up to VR6 levels of ballistics protection. The SUV receives notable enhancement under the skin including armouring behind the exterior skin, ballistics glass all around and an armoured partition that separates the passenger cell from the boot. Aside from all the bells and whistles of the standard luxury SUV, the X5 Protection also packs in a self-sealing fuel tank and an onboard intercom system as standard. Buyers can further option elements such as a two-way radio system, flag poles, strobe lights and more. Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 while the suspension and drivetrain has been beefed up to handle the extra weight.

 

Also read: 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
 

BMW 7 Series/ i7 Protection

 

The 7 Series for years now has been offered with an armoured variant in global markets and the same holds true for the latest generation. The big news is however that BMW has also developed an armoured variant of the all-electric i7 as well though BMW for seems only to be offering this model to buyers in Europe. Both armoured flagships come loaded with all the bells and whistles of their standard counterparts from power close doors to the widescreen set-up atop the dashboard, self-parking functions, rear-wheel steering and more but now with VR9-rated ballistics protection – capable of withstanding hits from a 7.62 mm rifle round – and blast resistant armouring both in the roof and under the floor. 

 

Also read: BMW iX1 Review: Subtle Design, Electrifying Performance
 

Both models feature all-wheel drive as standard with the i7 getting a pair of electric motors pushing out 536 bhp and 745 Nm. The standard 7 meanwhile gets the familiar 4.4-litre V8 developing 523 bhp and 750 Nm.

 

Also read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024
 

Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz EQG Electric SUV India Launch Confirmed
 

The latest S-Class carries forward the tradition of offering an armoured alternative from the factory. The latest Guard was unveiled in 2021 following the global debut of the latest S-class and offers up to VR10 levels of ballistics protection. On the surface, there is little to tell the Guard apart from the standard S though a closer look reveals some differences. The blink-and-you’ll-miss differences include traditional pull-style door handles instead of the pop-put units of the standard S and then there is the badge – the 680 badge means a V12 is under the hood and the standard S no longer gets the option.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz GLA Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 50.50 Lakh
 

The S680 Guard is capable of shrugging off small arms and rifle fire and small explosives. Inside you get all the trappings of a flagship luxury sedan including the option to spec the vehicle as a four-seater. The 6.0-litre V12 engine pushes out 603 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque with power sent to all four wheels.

 

Volvo XC90 Armoured

Also read: Volvo Cars’ 10,000th Made-In-India Passenger Vehicle Is An EV
 

Volvo offers two levels of armour protection for its flagship internal combustion SUV one capable of withstanding small arms fire and a heavier alternative rated for VR8 levels of ballistics protection. The heavily armoured model tops the scale at over 4,000 kg featuring up to 10 mm thick steel armouring within the bodywork and up to 50 mm thick ballistics glass and is capable of withstanding gunfire as well as low-level explosives. Power comes from a 2.0-litre petrol engine featuring both turbocharging and supercharging and power is delivered to all four wheels.

 

Also Read: Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023

 

Honourable Mention

 

Range Rover Sentinel

We would also like to add the Range Rover Sentinel though its not on the official list as the company is yet to roll out the armoured derivative of the latest Range Rover. The last Sentinel was unveiled in 2019 and was based on the last-gen SUV. Land Rover said that the vehicle’s bodyshell was “engineered to face modern and unconventional forms of attack, including improvised explosive device (IED) fragmentation blasts”, while inside it had all the bells and whistles of the standard Range Rover with a few extras. Power came from a supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine.

