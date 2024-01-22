BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024

BMW has revealed the updated prices for its select vehicles for 2024, and the 2 Series Gran Coupe and X1 entry-level luxury models are now dearer by up to Rs. 90,000. The third-generation BMW X1 arrived in India last year, while the 2 Series Gran Coupe has been on sale for a while. Both models continue with the same mechanicals, and the price increase was always part of the new year shuffle. Other luxury carmakers also hiked prices in the new year.

The BMW X1 gets the maximum price increment on the sDrive 18i M Sport variant, which is more expensive by Rs. 90,000. Meanwhile, the X1 sDrive 18d M Sport diesel is now pricier by Rs. 60,000. The luxury SUV continues to draw power from the familiar 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The petrol motor churns out 134 bhp and 230 Nm, while the diesel belts out 147 bhp and 360 Nm. Both units are paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic that sends power to the front wheels. Prices for the BMW X1 start at Rs. 49.50 lakh, going up to Rs. 52.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now more expensive by Rs. 40,000 on the 220i M Sport variant, while the 220d M Sport is now dearer by Rs. 50,000. The 2 Series GC M Performance Edition does not get a price hike. Engine options include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel, paired with a 7-speed DCT and 8-speed automatic transmission respectively. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe lineup is now priced from Rs. 43.90 lakh, going up to Rs. 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom).



On the feature front, the BMW X1 gets a curved single-piece display incorporating the digital console and infotainment screen. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, Harman-Kardon speakers, park assist and more. Meanwhile, the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets the older BMW layout with individual screens for the console and infotainment system. It also packs BMW Virtual Assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof and more.

BMW is likely to revise prices for other models in the coming days, which will be listed on the company’s website soon. The automaker has promised a busy 2024 with as many as 19 new launches planned, including 13 cars and six motorcycles. Notably, the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series, new X3 and new-gen MINI Countryman, as well as the BMW R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle, are a part of the list. The automaker is also expected to bring the BMW CE02 electric scooter to India this year.