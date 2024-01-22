Login

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now more expensive by up to Rs 50,000, while the X1 is about Rs 90,000 dearer on the top trims.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The BMW X1 is now priced between Rs. 49.50 lakh and Rs. 52.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is priced between Rs. 43.90 lakh and Rs. 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • There are no mechanical changes on either car with the price hike

BMW has revealed the updated prices for its select vehicles for 2024, and the 2 Series Gran Coupe and X1 entry-level luxury models are now dearer by up to Rs. 90,000. The third-generation BMW X1 arrived in India last year, while the 2 Series Gran Coupe has been on sale for a while. Both models continue with the same mechanicals, and the price increase was always part of the new year shuffle. Other luxury carmakers also hiked prices in the new year. 

 

Also Read: 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
 

The BMW X1 gets the maximum price increment on the sDrive 18i M Sport variant, which is more expensive by Rs. 90,000. Meanwhile, the X1 sDrive 18d M Sport diesel is now pricier by Rs. 60,000. The luxury SUV continues to draw power from the familiar 1.5-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The petrol motor churns out 134 bhp and 230 Nm, while the diesel belts out 147 bhp and 360 Nm. Both units are paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic that sends power to the front wheels. Prices for the BMW X1 start at Rs. 49.50 lakh, going up to Rs. 52.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is now more expensive by Rs. 40,000 on the 220i M Sport variant, while the 220d M Sport is now dearer by Rs. 50,000. The 2 Series GC M Performance Edition does not get a price hike. Engine options include 2.0-litre petrol and diesel, paired with a 7-speed DCT and 8-speed automatic transmission respectively. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe lineup is now priced from Rs. 43.90 lakh, going up to Rs. 46.90 lakh (ex-showroom). 
 

On the feature front, the BMW X1 gets a curved single-piece display incorporating the digital console and infotainment screen. There’s also a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, Harman-Kardon speakers, park assist and more. Meanwhile, the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets the older BMW layout with individual screens for the console and infotainment system. It also packs BMW Virtual Assistant, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof and more. 

 

Also Read: BMW India To Hike Prices From January 2024


BMW is likely to revise prices for other models in the coming days, which will be listed on the company’s website soon. The automaker has promised a busy 2024 with as many as 19 new launches planned, including 13 cars and six motorcycles. Notably, the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series, new X3 and new-gen MINI Countryman, as well as the BMW R 1300 GS adventure motorcycle, are a part of the list. The automaker is also expected to bring the BMW CE02 electric scooter to India this year. 

# BMW India# BMW India Sales# BMW X1# BMW 2 Series
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.0
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ignis
  • 64,370 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 Lakh
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 11.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.1
0
10
2015 Honda City
  • 1,08,350 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 77,700 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on X1

BMW X1
8.0
0
10

BMW X1

Starts at ₹ 45.9 - 50.9 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View X1 Specifications
View X1 Features

Popular BMW Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
New Hero Xtreme 125R Leaked Ahead Of India Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17734 second ago

Sporty commuter bike is expected to make its debut in the coming days at the Hero World 2024.

Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
Citroen C3X Spied Again Ahead Of India Debut
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-9029 second ago

High-riding sedan set to be the brand’s fourth model developed for the Indian market following the C3 hatchback, e-C3 EV and C3 Aircross SUV.

Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
Bentley Motors Reports Sales Dip Of 11 Per Cent In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5162 second ago

Bentley saw sales decline in its largest markets of America and China though sales in Asia Pacific and the Middle East, Africa and India saw positive growth.

Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
Stellantis Unveils New STLA Large Platform
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-980 second ago

The initial deployment of the STLA Large platform will focus on full-size vehicles in the North American market, starting with Dodge and Jeep.

Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
Tata Motors Hiking Prices Of Its Entire Range In February 2024
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

Tata Motors will hike the price of its passenger vehicles including electric vehicles by 0.7 per cent.

CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
CEAT Introduces Sportrad and Crossrad Tyres in Indian Market
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

The Crossrad series is priced at Rs 4,300 while the Sportrad series comes with a price tag of Rs 12,500

Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
Zontes Offering Lucrative Discounts Of Up To Rs 48,000 Across Its Product Line Up
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

Two-wheeler brand Zontes has announced attractive new pricing for its range of 350cc bikes in India and comes as part of the brand's aggressive 2024 strategy

Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
Vespa Unveils Special-Edition 946 Dragon Scooter
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The scooter is limited to just 1888 units worldwide

Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
Nissan Unveils Specialised X-Trail Mountain Rescue Vehicle
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Equipped with a custom roof rack, evacuation stretcher, powerful lights, siren, and safety enhancements

BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
BMW Motorrad Delivered Over 2 Lakh Units In 2023
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

BMW Motorrad delivered 2,09,257 motorcycles and scooters to customers worldwide in 2023

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The prototype shown in the images maintained the sloping roofline and the compact silhouette of its predecessor.

BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

9 days ago

The G 310 series remained the brand's best-seller accounting for 88 per cent of the total sales

BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
c&b icon By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

10 days ago

While 13 cars from BMW and Mini will be launched in India in 2024, BMW Motorrad will also have its fair share with 6 new launches during the year.

BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
BMW Group India Reports Highest Ever Car Sales In 2023 With 14,172 Units Sold
c&b icon By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

10 days ago

BMW Group India reported sales of 13,303 units under the BMW brand and 869 units under the Mini brand in 2023.

BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships
BMW India Introduces New 'Retail.Next' Dealerships
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

BMW says that the new dealership concept is aimed at further enhancing the customer experience.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe & X1 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 90,000 For 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved