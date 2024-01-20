Login

2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing

The prototype shown in the images maintained the sloping roofline and the compact silhouette of its predecessor.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on January 20, 2024

Story
  • Next-gen 2 Series Gran Coupe, spotted testing with X3.
  • Built on UKL2 platform, front-wheel drive, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Featured the same BMW Curved Display and steering wheel as the new X2.

BMW is set to release the next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe in 2025. The car was recently spotted testing alongside the next-gen X3 in the US. The prototype shown in the images maintained the sloping roofline and the sleek silhouette of its predecessor. The images also give us a glimpse of the car's interior which featured the same BMW Curved Display and steering wheel as the new X2.

 

Built on an evolution of the existing UKL2 platform, shared with models like the 1 Series, 2 Series Active Tourer, X1, and X2, the next-gen 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to retain its front-wheel drive configuration with optional all-wheel drive. In contrast, the unrelated 2 Series Coupe utilizes a separate rear/all-wheel-drive architecture. The powertrain details for the new model remain undisclosed, but a variety of powertrains with 48V mild-hybrid assistance are anticipated. 

 

The current model offers a choice of turbocharged three- and four-cylinder petrol engines, along with turbo-diesel options in certain markets. The current-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, was introduced in 2019 and launched in 2020. 


