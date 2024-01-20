2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spotted Testing
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on January 20, 2024
- Next-gen 2 Series Gran Coupe, spotted testing with X3.
- Built on UKL2 platform, front-wheel drive, optional all-wheel drive.
- Featured the same BMW Curved Display and steering wheel as the new X2.
BMW is set to release the next-generation 2 Series Gran Coupe in 2025. The car was recently spotted testing alongside the next-gen X3 in the US. The prototype shown in the images maintained the sloping roofline and the sleek silhouette of its predecessor. The images also give us a glimpse of the car's interior which featured the same BMW Curved Display and steering wheel as the new X2.
Also Read: BMW Group India To Launch 19 New Models In 2024, Includes 13 Cars
Built on an evolution of the existing UKL2 platform, shared with models like the 1 Series, 2 Series Active Tourer, X1, and X2, the next-gen 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to retain its front-wheel drive configuration with optional all-wheel drive. In contrast, the unrelated 2 Series Coupe utilizes a separate rear/all-wheel-drive architecture. The powertrain details for the new model remain undisclosed, but a variety of powertrains with 48V mild-hybrid assistance are anticipated.
Also Read: BMW Motorrad India Reports Record Sales in 2023 With Over 8,000 Units Delivered
The current model offers a choice of turbocharged three- and four-cylinder petrol engines, along with turbo-diesel options in certain markets. The current-generation BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, was introduced in 2019 and launched in 2020.
