Land Rover Unveils Limited 2024 SV Carmel Edition Range Rover

Land Rover's Range Rover, known for its luxury SUV lineage, has a history of offering exclusive limited-run editions showcasing premium materials and extras. Notably, the 2016 Holland & Holland version of the previous-generation model featured dedicated storage for shotguns in the trunk. The latest iteration, which was unveiled in 2023, has now introduced the SV Carmel Edition for the 2024 model year, reaffirming its status as the priciest Range Rover model. With a price tag of $370,000, the luxury SUV is based on the long-wheelbase version and returns after its debut in the 2023 model year. The new edition carries an additional premium of $25,000 compared to last year's model.

Also Read: Bollywood Star Jeetendra Brings Home A Black Range Rover

The exterior of the 2024 SV Carmel Edition is finished in glossy white and features fine reflective white glass flake particles. In contrast, its predecessor sported a satin bronze exterior finish. The latest edition sits on 23-inch forged wheels with a triple-finish diamond-turned dark grey gloss appearance.

Also Read: Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor Spotted With His 2023 Range Rover

Inside, the four-seat cabin features Perlino and Deep Garnet semi-aniline two-tone leather upholstery with exclusive embroidery, Cream Ash Burr veneer, gloss white ceramic accents, carpets in pearl oyster, branded illuminated treadplates, and embroidered cushions. A built-in refrigerator and deployable table are also included.

The 2024 SV Carmel Edition will be available in limited numbers; however, Land Rover has not revealed the exact production count. Seven units will be sold to guests during Range Rover House's invite-only event at Monterey Car Week. A portion of the proceeds from these seven vehicles will be donated to fund the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.