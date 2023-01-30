  • Home
  • News
  • Standup Comedian Zakir Khan Brings Home A Range Rover Velar

Standup Comedian Zakir Khan Brings Home A Range Rover Velar

Zakir Khan, who is well known for standup specials like - Haq Se Single and Kaksha Gyarvi, has brought home a brand-new Range Rover Velar worth over Rs. 1 crore.
authorBy carandbike Team
4 mins read
30-Jan-23 09:02 PM IST
Standup Comedian Zakir Khan Brings Home A Range Rover Velar banner

Standup comedian and actor, Zakir Khan, has recently purchased a brand-new Land Rover Range Rover Velar. Khan is well known for his popular standup specials - Haq Se Single (2017) and Kaksha Gyarvi (2018), which have been featured on Amazon Prime Video, and for being a judge on the reality show Comicstan. His younger brother, singer and songwriter, Zeeshan Khan, posted the photo on social media with a congratulatory message. He also took a dig at his brother for wearing slippers to take the delivery of his new luxury SUV.

The Range Rover Velar is currently offered in both petrol and diesel versions, and both are priced at Rs. 89.41 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It’s unclear as to which model Zakir Khan purchased, however, in either case, the on-road Mumbai price is over Rs. 1 crore. 

Both the petrol and diesel versions of the Range Rover Velar are powered by a 2.0-litre motor. The petrol unit makes 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque, while the oil burner churns out 201 bhp and 430 Nm of peak torque. Both come mated to an automatic transmission as standard. 

On his work front, Zakir Khan recently released his new standup special Tathastu on Amazon Prime Video and will soon return with the third season of his poetic comedy act – Farzi Mushaira on YouTube.

Related Articles
Range Rover Velar HST Introduced As New High-Performance Variant In UK
Range Rover Velar HST Introduced As New High-Performance Variant In UK
10 months ago
Actor Avneet Kaur Brings Home The Range Rover Velar Worth Rs. 86.75 Lakh
Actor Avneet Kaur Brings Home The Range Rover Velar Worth Rs. 86.75 Lakh
12 months ago
Top 5 Highlights: Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Top 5 Highlights: Land Rover Range Rover Velar
2 years ago
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 79.87 Lakh
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 79.87 Lakh
2 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Toyota Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
75,000 km | Diesel | Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
9.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2018 Honda City VX MT Diesel BS IV
2018 Honda
City VX MT Diesel BS IV
30,000 km | Diesel | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.5
10
9.45 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, East Of Kailash, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
6,500 km | Petrol | Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line