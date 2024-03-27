Login
New Twin-Turbo V8 Land Rover Defender Octa Previewed Ahead Of Debut

New Defender Octa will be the flagship performance variant in the Defender series and pack in some notable tech.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Defender Octa to be powered by 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8
  • Will be most powerful derivative of the Defender yet
  • Will get the air suspension set-up from the Range Rover SV

Land Rover has provided a first glimpse at a new high-performance Defender set to debut in the coming months. The new variant will be called the Defender Octa and will be the new performance flagship for the Defender brand. Land Rover says that the new Octa will be “the toughest, most capable and luxurious model” in the Defender line-up and while full details will have the wait the brand has provided some details on the specifications.

 

Also read: 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
 

Defender Octa to get the Range Rover's 6D Dynamics air suspension along with a twin-turbo V8 and Brembo brakes.

 

The Defender Octa will feature the new 6D Dynamics air suspension used by the brand’s flagship Range Rover SV. The set-up features an interlinked hydraulic damper set-up that aims to minimize pitch and roll whether under acceleration, braking or cornering on tarmac. Additionally, Land Rover says that the new suspension set-up will also maximise wheel articulation and independent wheel travel when going off-road. 

 

Also read: Range Rover SV Arete Edition Revealed
 

On the powertrain front, the Defender Octa is expected to become the first Defender model to move to the new BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine. The current Defender in top-spec is offered with the familiar 5.0-litre supercharged V8 engine pushing out 518 bhp and 625 Nm. The BMW-sourced V8 meanwhile can be found under the hood of the new Range Rover where it develops up to 607 bhp and 750 Nm. Land Rover has said that the Defender Octa will be its most powerful Defender to date though it remains to be seen if the twin-turbo V8 will develop similar power as in the Range Rover SV. The company has also confirmed that the Octa will receive Brembo brakes.

Octa models to wear new diamond-inspired badging.

 

Also read: Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets New Range Rover Worth Rs 3.16 Crore
 

On the design front, little is visible on the sole image of the camouflaged SUV though we expect the Octa to get revised bumpers with redesigned air vents. Furthermore, Land Rover has said that all Octa models will come with a new diamond-inspired badging with the teaser images revealing the badging present on the C-pillar and on the steering wheel.

