Actor Hrithik Roshan Gets New Range Rover Worth Rs 3.16 Crore

Roshan has opted for the Long Wheelbase (LWB) Autobiography diesel variant worth Rs. 3.16 crore (ex-showroom)
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hrithik Roshan has brought home the new-gen Range Rover LWB Autobiography.
  • The new Range Rover is finished in Santorini Black with a tan interior.
  • The Fighter actor has opted for the diesel variant of the Range Rover.

The latest celebrity to bring the Range Rover home is actor Hrithik Roshan. Roshan has opted for the Long Wheelbase (LWB) Autobiography diesel variant worth Rs. 3.16 crore (ex-showroom). Roshan’s new Range Rover Autobiography is finished in the shade of Santorini Black. The Fighter actor appears to have gone for a tan interior bringing a nice contrast. 

 

Also Read: Actor Kartik Aaryan Adds The Range Rover SV Worth Rs 4.17 Crore To His Garage

 

Land Rover opted for a minimalist approach when designing the new Range Rover. The SUV looks identical to its predecessor but has seen simpler lines and cleaner surfaces that will age better on the SUV. The cabin has been completely revamped with the focus more on luxury and opulence. 

undefined

The automaker went to extended lengths to ensure a noise-free cabin. It gets a 1,600-watt, 35-speaker Meridian Signature Sound system with active noise cancellation fitted into the headrests. There’s also the Cabin Air Purification Pro feature channelling clean air into the cabin, while the centre console features a 13.1-inch infotainment screen with the latest Pivi Pro UI. The SUV also gets a 13.7-inch digital instrument console.

 

Also Read: Land Rover Range Rover Velar Prices Slashed By Rs 6.40 Lakh; Now Priced At Rs 87.90 Lakh

 

Power on Hrithik Roshan’s Range Rover comes from the 3.0-litre diesel engine that develops 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission with AWD. The SUV also comes with adaptive suspension, rear-wheel steering, Terrain Response 2 and more. 

 

The Range Rover is a modern addition to the Roshan garage that already has a host of exotics. The actor has owned a Rolls-Royce Ghost, two Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedans, a Mercedes-Maybach S600, a MINI Cooper S, a Porsche Cayenne and more over the years. 

 

# Hrithik Roshan# Range Rover# Range Rover Autobiography# Range Rover Diesel# Hrithik Roshan Range Rover
Research More on Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover
7.7

Land Rover Range Rover

Starts at ₹ 2.39 - 4.17 Crore

Check On-Road Price
View Range Rover Specifications
View Range Rover Features

Popular Land Rover Models

